As it has already become a tradition in this industry, a game that has yet to hit the market has become the center of attention, as one review mentioned something that players did not like. On this occasion, IGN and its review of Shin Megami Tensei V have been the target of negative comments for the past few days, and that is the international media mentioned that Atlus’s new work is “Person without a heart.”

On November 4, the reviews of Shin Megami Tensei V They started to get out. The reception was generally positive, with some 100 and several 90. However, it was IGN’s review which drew attention for its constant comparisons with Person 5. In response, fans haven’t stopped attacking the outlet and the review’s writer, Leana Hafer, accusing them of not knowing what they’re talking about.

Although it is true that Hafer’s review in some sections can be read as someone who has not tried a Shin Megami Tensei game in the past, it is important to mention that the comparisons are not unjustifiable. To start, both Persona and SMT are developed by Atlus and have a number of similar systems, but it’s their stories, settings, themes, mechanics, and JRPG matches where we find the differences.

Similarly, Hafer has since mentioned that his review was written for those who are fans of Persona., and they wish that Shin Megami Tensei V be his first installment in the series. As much as the SMT community wants to let us know that Persona is just a spin-off, the numbers are relevant to understanding this debate. With more than 4.6 million copies sold, Person 5 is positioned, not only as the most successful game in this franchise, but also exceeds the combined sales of SMTIII and SMTIV.

Given all these comments, Hafer shared the following message:

“I understand that mainline SMT fans are tired of having their favorite series compared to Persona, which has become much more popular even though it doesn’t work for them and they feel like Atlus has left them behind. That makes a lot of sense to me. 100% fair reviews. I don’t live in that world, so I didn’t know it was a major pain point that’s been around for years, and it probably would have narrowed down the P5 comparisons if it had. So if that’s your main problem with the review: Yes, fair. I appreciate those of you who are not being toxic. “

As always, both sides have their respective points for and against. Nevertheless, the hate attacks Hafer has received in recent days are not justifiable. To all this, where is our review? Don’t worry, Atomix is ​​already working hard on it, and you will be able to hear from us shortly.

Shin Megami Tensei V coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 12. In related topics, this game will have paid DLC during its launch.

Editor’s Note:

Although it is true that the review could work better with fewer references to Person 5, and some of Hafer’s words could be carefully selected, comparisons with Atlus’s most popular work are necessary so that the public can understand very well what kind of experience awaits them. As always, it would be best to try a product first-hand, but not everyone can do that. Spoilers: Shin Megami Tensei V it’s worth it.

