A study by Northwestern Medicine, a health care system of Nothwestern University, in Chicago (United States), has determined that, in smokers, the most likely cause of death is a heart attack, a stroke or heart failure, that occur without any warning sign.

This is the first study, published in the “Journal of the American Heart Association”, to show that smokers are more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than from lung cancer and to show that they are more likely to die from an event. fatal cardiovascular without warning.

Cardiovascular disease is deadlier in smokers

Dr. Sadiya Khan, associate professor of medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University and cardiologist of the same, has expressed that “most people are aware of the risks of lung cancer that smoking entails, but many smokers do not realize that they are more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than from cancer lung ”.

This is an observational study using individual-level data from multiple cohorts that followed people for several decades to examine cardiovascular disease risk based on whether or not someone smoked.

Khan has highlighted that “one of the most important conclusions of this analysis is that the first sign of cardiovascular disease is more likely to be a fatal event in those who smoke… Smoking is more likely to kill people because of heart disease even before anyone knows they have heart disease. “

More than 106 thousand patients have been studied

The study found that more than 50% of adults aged 40-59 who were smokers developed cardiovascular disease and were 1.8 times more likely to die from a fatal heart attack, stroke or heart failure without warning. .

Young men and women who smoked were more than twice as likely to experience a fatal cardiovascular event as the first symptom of cardiovascular disease than non-smokers. In addition, smoking has been linked to the development of cardiovascular disease at an earlier age and to the shortening of a person’s life by up to four to five years.

The researchers pooled data from nine previous studies conducted in the United States to assess the risk of smoking and cardiovascular disease. The analysis included data from 106,165 adults between the ages of 20 and 79 who did not have cardiovascular disease at the start of the studies.