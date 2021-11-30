In a saucepan put the milk, flour and butter to heat. Stir with a few rods so that the flour dissolves and lumps do not form. Add the cream cheese, stir until it is incorporated into the previous mixture. Separate the yolks from the whites. Pour the yolks into the cream and incorporate. Chop 100 g of smoked salmon into small pieces with kitchen scissors and also add to the cream. Add the teaspoon of lemon juice.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Grease six heat-resistant ramekins with butter. Meanwhile, whisk the three egg whites with a pinch of salt with a whisk until they are stiff. Incorporate them little by little to the cream we had reserved. Fill the molds and place them in a metal tray with water up to half and put it on top of the oven tray. Bake for 20 minutes.

If we wanted to freeze them, this would be the time to remove them from the oven, let them cool and wrap the molds in aluminum foil, keeping them in the freezer for up to six weeks. The day we are going to take them, we take them out a while before, we would give them another 20 minutes in the oven at the same temperature and ready to taste. If you want to make and drink them the same day, remove the bain-marie tray and continue baking. another 20 minutes continuously.