SmileyHere is a symbol of positivity (and good vibes) that has influenced people around the world for almost 50 years. No matter how the years go by, yellow smiley face It does not go out of style, on the contrary, each season the firms decide to pay tribute to it with fun collections. From Loewe to Bershka, it is now H&M who has decided to surprise all his fans with an eye-catching collection perfect to take to the streets with originality.

Key designs for this winter 2021

The days are cold and we don’t want to put style aside for that. Dress according to the season of the year so cool and current is possible, and the signature low-cost proposes styles full of trend as well as simple.





Smiley® x H&M. Double-layer beanie in soft rib knit with a wide cuff and appliqué on the front.





Smiley® x H&M. Short dress in soft jacquard knit with dropped shoulders and wide sleeves. Ribbed collar, cuffs and hem.





Smiley® x H&M. Faux fur shopper bag with printed motif and handles. Lined. Width 13 cm. Length 32 cm. Height 29 cm.

Black and lilac are one of the favorite color pairs for this Autumn-Winter 2021/2022. Long-haired and soft to the touch, H&M presents a set of pieces to create total looks hard to miss.





Smiley® x H&M. Bucket hat in printed soft fleece with sloping brim. Cotton poplin lining. Brim width 5.5 cm.





Smiley® x H&M. Lightly padded laptop sleeve in soft faux fur with insert on one side, zip fastening and adjustable strap. Lined. Suitable for laptops up to 14 “. Width 36 cm. Height 25 cm. Thickness 2 cm. Read: five red dresses that are ideal as office looks for this fall





Smiley® x H&M. Oversized jacket in extra soft synthetic fur with a double layer hood. Model with a front zip, inserted front pockets and elastic at the cuffs and hem. Lined.

The hat beanie made of wool becomes a basic, the knitted vest reminds us that, one more year, it will continue to triumph; and other simpler designs such as a printed cotton t-shirt or a down jacket become the protagonists of an urban look. In addition, following the philosophy that the great difference is found in the small details, this new collection is also made up of jewelery pieces in full color.





Smiley® x H&M. Sleeveless sweater in soft double knit with an embroidered appliqué on the top and a round neckline. Ribbed collar, armholes and hem.





Smiley® x H&M. Short puffer jacket with embroidered detail. Model with a high neck, zip and front pockets. Concealed elastic at the cuffs and elastic drawstring at the hem. Lined.





Smiley® x H&M. Two-strand necklace with metal chains and plastic beads. Decorative beads with emoticons. Adjustable length with trigger closure.





Smiley® x H&M. Long oversize T-shirt in soft cotton jersey with a printed motif on the front.

Perfect proposals for the next season

The firm also launches two-piece tulle sets suitable for a future righ now . In form of cropped top and miniskirt, the smileys lilac form a fun print that makes a difference.





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | H&M