For when you do not want to break your head thinking too much about what you want to wear this winter, we can always use a timeless and dynamic style that the collections of the season offer us, as it is Smiley’s collaboration with H&M, where the iconic happy face is reinvented to solve our looks.

Adopting a retro look with light-hearted sweatshirts, rugby shirts and faded jeans, the Swedish brand proves that the “smiley” look is here to stay as part of the ideal seasonal look.





Highlighting the use of light colors, we found comfortable clothes like this sweatshirt in white, perfect to achieve a fascinating rest look that we can find for 29.99 euros.

Relaxed Fit Motif Hoodie





And if we talk about informality, then we have to bring out the volume of unisex garments, like this black t-shirt with a logo that will become the star of your denim looks. You find it available for 14.99 euros.

Smiley® x H&M. Long oversize T-shirt in soft cotton jersey with a printed motif on the front.





In order not to leave the outer garments out of the list, the ideal bet is this shearling vest in camel tone that adds an ideal sporty look to all winter styling. You find it available for 34.99 euros.

THERMOLITE® Regular Fit Shearling Vest





And to complement the most optimistic look before the end of the year, we find these jeans with embroidered detail on the back bag, which also shows happy faces in all its design. You find it available for 39.99 euros.

Relaxed Jeans with embroidered detail

Images | H&M

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.