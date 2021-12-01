Smash Ultimate will receive its latest update soon

Sora came to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last October, and with it the latest content for the game is also approaching. In fact, the acclaimed fighting title will receive a new update soon, which will put an end to all of them. That’s right, your players will have to get used to playing Smash without having to download a new patch in the future.

Nintendo announced that the version 13.0.1, the next patch for the game will be the last. After this update there will be no more adjustments to any of the characters, so everything that is broken, if it is not fixed with this latest version, it will stay that way.

Ver. 13.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is coming soon! This update includes the final fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/hnM37YcAAB – Nintendo UK VS (@NintendoUKVS) November 29, 2021

At the time of writing, we do not yet have a specific date for the arrival of this update. They haven’t revealed exactly what will change either, but considering it’s the last one, it’s sure to come with a bunch of major changes.

Editor’s note: It will definitely be sad to have to say goodbye to updates and content for one of the best games of recent years. But on the other hand, there is also a certain excitement to know exactly what Sakurai’s next project will be, of course, unless he decides to retire before that.

