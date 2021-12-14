For all fans of the world of Comics, the famous Editorial Smash, offers us a generous and striking 20% discount in many of its titles, but hurry, because this promotion is not only already in force, but also running.

That’s right, the franchise that has given us various titles and that constantly puts some of the most sought after titles within our reach, offers us a generous and well-received 20% discount. from December 10 to 19.

How do you know, in this renowned publisher, we can find multiple striking covers and stories of our much liked characters from Marvel Y DC.

And if you wonder, what titles can you find in this special sale? Well, we will give you some examples of the many that you can find on its official website:

DC Comics Deluxe: Dark Nights Metal: Dark Nights Rising

That tells us the history of the dark knights of the multiverse as they are: the batman who laughs, the red death, the murderous machine, the ruthless and the devastating, among others.

DC Deluxe: Detective Comics 80 Years of Batman

It tells us about eight decades of detective comics, featuring the first Batman story, as well as the debut of other legendary characters, such as Robin, Batgirl, Batwoman and even Bat-Mite.

Marvel Deluxe: Eternals

In the context of Marvel’s Civil War, the Eternals awaken one by one from a strange trance to face the fact that they are not the ordinary people they thought they were. However, they will also discover that there is little time to mourn, as they will be thrown into a life and death struggle that spans time and space.

Marvel Deluxe – Marvels X

David has a little problem, he is the last normal human on Earth and he lives in a world full of monsters that would be delighted to devour him.

Heroes don’t know how to deal with a world that is changing. No matter what Spider-Man or Daredevil or even Doctor Strange do to protect him, they won’t be able to save David from whatever is after him.

Marvel Deluxe: The Death of Wolverine

Logan is no stranger to death. It has killed thousands. He has seen companions, friends and lovers die. Now, without his healing factor, the hero faces his own appointment with the scythe.

The hunted is the hunter again, and he is determined to die as he lived: Wolverine will go fighting!

Marvel Deluxe: Generations

Which is about a journey that the heroes of the present and the legends that inspired them. It tells the story of ten of the most promising champions on earth, who receive a unique reward.

Free from the bondage of time, they will come face to face with the icons whose enormous steps they followed and from whom they will learn great lessons, bringing us to the point of convergence.

So, we leave it in your hands, check its online, and since you’re out there, look at many of its special editions, for the record, then don’t say they didn’t warn you.