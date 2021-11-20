An eminently sporty smartwatch that includes a large number of virtues, such as that it integrates GPS and altimeter . With a design specially thought to offer a great resistance that accompanies that the water does not affect it at all, this is a model that even serves to make mobile payments.

Next, we leave the corresponding links of each of the models that we think you should take into account if you are considering the purchase of a smart watch, since we believe that they are very striking options and they do not lack anything to be the right choice. In addition, in all cases you can take advantage of Prime accounts so as not to have to pay nothing because shipping costs .

All the devices we have chosen offer advanced options that make them a good purchase option, such as including a high quality display and a good number of functions that make them very useful (for example detect all physical activity that you do on a day-to-day basis or manage the notifications that come to your watch with the desensitized via Bluetooth). In addition, all these smartwatch have a great autonomy, because it is always a very important detail.

Right now you can take advantage of a good 30% discount, which means that you only have to pay 489.99 euros to have it at home. A most striking offer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

This is the most modern smartwatch that the Korean company offers on the market, and its operating system has changed to be much more complete and offer a greater number of free applications that can be used. Includes everything you may need including a autonomy which is pretty good.

Now is an excellent time to get hold of this accessory, since due to the existing promotion on Amazon you can get it for only 199 euros.

Huawei Watch GT2 Sport

A wearable that can be considered a classic, but which does not lack an undoubted validity. Its most striking features are a exceptional autonomy two weeks and that, in addition, it has a large number of sensors that allow it to do everything … and it does not lack integrated GPS!

If this equipment catches your attention, you can take advantage of a great offer of 59% that makes you only have to spend 99 euros to have it at home.

Fitbit Versa 2

First of all, this is a very complete smartwatch that offers everything you may need from a device of this type, such as water resistance and sensors that allow you to know the physical state. But, apart from a striking design, in which this model stands out in the voice control… Something that is differential.

Great offer is what you can take advantage of on Amazon, since with a saving of 45% the price of this wearable due to Black Friday is only 109 euros.

OPPO Watch

We couldn’t stop including a model that uses Wear OS outright, that is the development of Google. This allows you to have access to a large number of applications for very good customization. They don’t clash in protection and resistance options. It is quite good and offers great compatibility.

Another of the great attractions to buy this smartwatch now is that due to the discount on Amazon it costs only 299 euros.

