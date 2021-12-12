Smart’s new electric SUV caught in spy photos in China

It is being difficult for the future smart electric SUV that will arrive in 2023 to be seen in spy photos in Europe. A new sighting of the model of the brand owned by Geely has been seen in China, with a faithful design to the concept.

The smart’s new electric SUV, whose final commercial name is unknown for now, has been partially seen, but well camouflaged. Only the details of the front and the interior make it clear that its new owner, Geely, will largely respect the exterior and interior design of the advance concept in the last edition of the Munich Hall.

Thus, they are interesting spy photos those that come from the Far East hunted in an underground car park in the Asian giant, so we do not have more images. Despite this circumstance, they are enough to see that, the model that is brewing in China, it will offer a modern and attractive style that completely breaks with what we know so far from smart.

The interior of smart’s electric SUV is a faithful reproduction of the Concept smart # 1

Smart’s future electric SUV will remain Premium

As you can see, the general shape of the headlights is maintained, although they have undergone a major change getting bigger, just like the rounded shape of the front has also evolved just enough for production. Some mandatory changes but that will maintain the essence of the advance as well as the large grill that will occupy the front bumper. What we do see, and it is something completely natural and expected, is a traditional B-pillar, so the doors will open in time.

Even the modern style of the ceiling is also outlined, with steeply sloped windshield pillars for a buoyant look. The spy photos also show a design of the alloy wheels that is as sporty as it is aerodynamic. But where a transformation is barely noticeable is inside, because it is traced to the advance of the Concept smart # 1. The central console has a big screen on top, the rectangular ventilation nozzles – these are in a lower position – and a high transmission tunnel.

Smart’s new electric SUV plunges squarely into a category that it has never explored, but that aims to make it big, the utility segment in which competition is maximum. Hence, the Chinese giant has been based on three pillars. One, that of a different design, the second its Premium characteras we know that its powerful 200 hp rear electric motor will be one of the options of the range, and the third, a high autonomy that will reach 430 kilometers.