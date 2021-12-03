Like every week, and this time before the long-awaited December bridge, we are going to show you what they are the best offers of its ecosystem that you can get.

This time you will find many Ecosystem products on offer for a limited time that go beyond smartphones.

Xiaomi 50-inch TV P1 with 100 euros discount





MediaMarkt has thrown the house out of the window and has decided to make direct discounts on many of the products in its catalog, including those from Xiaomi. This is the 50-inch Xiaomi MI TV P1 which will be perfect if you are looking for a cheap Smart TV. Its price goes from 599 at only 499 euros.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 50 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Compatible with Alexa, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021]

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 2 Pro





It corresponds as one of the most complete Xiaomi scooters in the catalog. Count with one 300W motor, with a peak of 600, thanks to which it is able to climb hills without any problem. It is foldable, so you can store it easily and weighs less than 13 kg. Its autonomy is up to 45 kilometers and the speed it reaches is 25 km / h.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter PRO 2 (Black), Basic version

Xiaomi’s smart LED strip for less than 30 euros





The Xiaomi Yeelight Smart Light Strip Plus, also known as Xiaomi’s Smart LED Strip, features 2 meters in length, although it is expandable in a simple way. In the box it brings everything you need to install it and thus give a different touch to your home. It is compatible with Xiaomi Home.

Xiaomi Yeelight Smart Light Strip Plus

The POCO X3 Pro at a great price





The POCO X3 Pro is one of the company’s best-selling devices, and it is no wonder. It has a 6.67-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a more than solvent processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The main chamber is 48 megapixels. As for the battery, this is 5160 mAh and supports fast charging up to 33 W.

The usual price of this version is 299.99 euros and today it is yours for only 259.99 euros.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro – Smartphone 256GB, 8GB RAM, Dual Sim, Phantom Black

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 for less than 160 euros





Xiaomi’s renewed top sales is also on sale. It is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021, a perfect smartphone for those users looking for an inexpensive smartphone, but with good finishes.

It has a screen of 6.3 inch built in FHD + technology. The processor that integrates is the Helio G35, sufficiently solvent to make use of social networks or messaging applications accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Its battery is 4,000 mAh. It is available in two colors.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Edition 2021- Smartphone 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core Processor, Black (ES / PT Version)

Looking for more deals?





If after these bargains our Friday section falls short, you can be informed at all times of the main offers by taking a look at the technology offers of Xataka or visit the other Hunting Bargains of Engadget Mobile , Engadget Android , Engadget Photo , Extra Life , Espinof and Applesfera , as well as our colleagues from Purchasediction . You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook , and even subscribe to their notices via Telegram .

And if you want to be informed of the offers, bargains and discounts that we publish on MundoXiaomi, you can follow us on Twitter or Facebook. We also recommend you subscribe by leaving your email in the box that you will see at the bottom of the page. Or read us from our feed!