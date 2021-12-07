December is one of the key months for telephone operators. We are in weeks in which a high number of Offer-driven portability Christmas. Some operators such as Orange or Movistar have focused on offers for devices at discounted prices or free (with some conditions), such as Movistar. As stated by the orange operator, this Christmas you will be able to give away much more than smartphones and these are some of the devices that are available in Orange whether you are already a customer or if you are interested in being one.

Smartphones from 2 euros per month

Depending on the rate that we want to contract with Orange and if it is a convergent fiber and mobile rate option or only mobile, we will be able to access different smartphone offers at a reduced price. These are some of the most outstanding models available:

SamsungGalaxy A03S from 2 euros per month

XiaomiRedmi Note 10 5G 128GB from 3 euros per month

SamsungGalaxy A52s 5G 128GB from 5 euros per month

XiaomiRedmi Note 10 Pro 128GB from 6.5 euros per month

OPPOA94 5G from 7 euros per month

OPPOFind X3 Lite 5G from 8 euros per month

HuaweiNova 9 8GB + 128GB from 12.50 euros month

AppleiPhone 13 128 GB from 26.50 euros per month

The variety and possibilities are very wide in terms of smartphones to buy with Orange at a reduced price, so it is best to take a look at their website to see the option that best suits your needs, since each one has some specific deadlines per month that can go from 24 to 30 monthly installmentss as a general rule in most of the options offered by Orange.