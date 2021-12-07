Christmas comes to Orange full of discounted devices with which we can get hold of whether we are clients or if we want to contract one of Orange’s convergent fiber and mobile or mobile-only rates. Smart TV, consoles, smartphones, smartwatch and even a scooter or PlayStation among the most attractive devices.
December is one of the key months for telephone operators. We are in weeks in which a high number of Offer-driven portability Christmas. Some operators such as Orange or Movistar have focused on offers for devices at discounted prices or free (with some conditions), such as Movistar. As stated by the orange operator, this Christmas you will be able to give away much more than smartphones and these are some of the devices that are available in Orange whether you are already a customer or if you are interested in being one.
Smartphones from 2 euros per month
Depending on the rate that we want to contract with Orange and if it is a convergent fiber and mobile rate option or only mobile, we will be able to access different smartphone offers at a reduced price. These are some of the most outstanding models available:
- SamsungGalaxy A03S from 2 euros per month
- XiaomiRedmi Note 10 5G 128GB from 3 euros per month
- SamsungGalaxy A52s 5G 128GB from 5 euros per month
- XiaomiRedmi Note 10 Pro 128GB from 6.5 euros per month
- OPPOA94 5G from 7 euros per month
- OPPOFind X3 Lite 5G from 8 euros per month
- HuaweiNova 9 8GB + 128GB from 12.50 euros month
- AppleiPhone 13 128 GB from 26.50 euros per month
The variety and possibilities are very wide in terms of smartphones to buy with Orange at a reduced price, so it is best to take a look at their website to see the option that best suits your needs, since each one has some specific deadlines per month that can go from 24 to 30 monthly installmentss as a general rule in most of the options offered by Orange.
Smart TV, scooters or consoles from 2 euros per month
As we anticipated, Orange not only has an offer of smartphones with which we can buy when contracting any of its rates. We can also choose between a scooter, a Smart TV or a PlayStation 5 among others. These are some of the most relevant models:
- GoogleNest Hub 2 Gen from 2 euros per month
- Apple AirPods 2021 from 4.60 euros per month
- XiaomiMi Electric Scooter 1S black from 5 euros per month
- LG 55 ”Smart TV UP77 UHD from 5 euros per month
- LG 43 ”Smart TV UP75006LF from 5 euros per month
- AppleWatch Series 7 GPS 41 mm from 14.75 euros per month
- SamsungGalaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB black + Galaxy Watch4 40m from 26.40 euros per month
- SonyPlayStation 5 + additional DualSense + PS5 FIFA 22 + PS5 Spider-Man from 27.50 euros per month
As you have seen, Orange offers devices for all tastes and pockets, but if you want to get hold of any of them you will have to hurry because some options already have started to run out on the operator’s website. And it is that the good offers disappear fast.