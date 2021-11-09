Discount on this range of LG Smart TV , which offers a good balance between screen size and technology. It has compatibility with HDR standards such as HDR10, plus Virtual Surround sound, integrated Alexa. Its price is 509.99 euros for the 55-inch model, and 649.99 euros for the 65-inch.

The 55-inch Samsung Smart TV with the cheapest QLED technology that we can find with Full Array Local Dimming. Thanks to this, it reaches a higher level of brightness in HDR by being able to turn off parts of the screen. This model has a maximum brightness of 600 nits. Its price is 849 euros .

Smart tv from Samsung with QLED technology . The lighting is Edge LED, but we still found excellent image quality, including high reproduction of the DCI-P3 color space, HDR10 + and Quantum Processor. This model has a size of 55 inches, and Alexa integrated. Its price is 599 euros .

LG 65NANO806NA

If we want a television with Nanocell technology, the equivalent of LG’s QLED, we have this model with a size of 65 inches on offer. It is a 2020 model and therefore does not have the new version of webOS, but it does offer excellent performance and image quality. Its price is 699.99 euros.

Hisense UHD TV 2020 55AE7000F

The cheapest model in the corpus. This Hisense TV has a size of 55 inches, and operating system Life 4.0, which already has more and more applications on the market, such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, DAZN, Disney +, etc. At the moment only HBO Max is missing. Its price is 429 euros.

Philips 55OLED804 / 12

We close the collection of offers with this Philips model. It has a panel 55-inch OLED, and use Android TV as an operating system. It’s compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, in addition to having technology Ambilight to illuminate the rear with indirect lighting and make viewing content at night more comfortable. Its price is 889.99 euros, its lowest price in its history.

