When you go into a store to look there is a high possibility that you will try on some garment. Stores are increasingly more experiential, as brands seek to make the consumer feel comfortable, these brands seek to retain their consumers at the point of sale by offering them a different and personalized consumer experience.

However, physical spaces have to do much more, especially in the post-coronavirus era, if they do not want to be eaten by the world. e-commerce.

In this context, there are those who seek to create a unique shopping experience with options such as smart fitting rooms; this innovative way of attracting customers to physical establishments and giving a boost to consumer interaction and sales.

This concept offers customers the possibility to record their garment tests, to see on the mirror how the same garment would look in different colors, to compare different garments and to share them with their friends through social networks or email.

FROM THE MIRROR TO THE PURCHASE

Physical stores also want to use new technologies and have been trying for years to use the same advantages that the internet is using.

These interactive testers even go one step further. In its most modern version, it is not necessary to undress to see how the clothes will be. For this reason, they are colloquially called ‘smart mirrors or testers’ and they work with augmented reality.

Essentially, the function of a smart changing room is as follows: when a customer enters the space, the mirror automatically recognizes the chosen garments through the chip RFID including. The RFIDBy the way, they are those self-adhesive labels with radio frequency technology that we cut out when leaving the store, an improved version of the classic barcode.

From the screen, through a touch interface, we can search for the different models of each garment: sizes, weight, color, even suggested additional accessories that combine. Furthermore, when the system is not being used, it either acts as a normal mirror or displays a gallery of videos and photos, serving as visual and documentary support.

There are different types of smart testers on the market. Thus, we can speak, for example, of virtual clothing changing rooms, which use 3D technology and augmented reality in such a way that:

Thanks to a software with scanner they detect the contour of the person.

They allow us to show off the selected virtual garments to see how they fit us and even take a photo to save or share.

Add the garments to the basket, make an online purchase and complete the purchase process with a QR code.

Some functionalities among the smart testers are, for example, the possibility of translating the content in different languages. By the way, no smart tester has cameras. Therefore, clients can have complete peace of mind that their privacy is protected.

Another added value for the shopping experience with these digital fitting rooms is the possibility of ordering another size or color without having to leave the fitting room. When we make the request, the employees, who have a smartwatch, receive a notice with the request to be able to take the new requested garment to the changing room.

BRANDS WITH SMART TESTERS

Some brands have been incorporating this innovative technology in their physical stores for years. For instance:

Polo Ralph Lauren In its Fifth Avenue establishment, its Oak Fitting Room implemented its own version of the smart fitting room with various configurations, such as the option to translate content into 5 languages.

Zara debuted its first smart testers.

Mango developed in 2018 a mirror in the testers that works as a Tablet.

Gucci launched its own AR app, which allows people to ‘try on’ sneakers without going to a store.

H&M Beyond invest in your virtual fitting room that allows customers to individually and digitally try on the exact “look”, quickly and easily.

Smart changing rooms come to be a hybrid space, a bridge between the comfort and accessibility of the home plus the virtues of professional commerce.

