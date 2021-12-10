The return of Bitcoin (BTC) to levels below $ 50,000 has many market participants concerned about the legitimacy of their favorite pricing models. For venture capitalists and other smart money investors, the latest decline is nothing but noise. Rather, they see the emergence of an entirely new economy that is transforming business, redefining monetary value, and taking the Internet to a new frontier.

This week’s Crypto Biz newsletter highlights four major funding deals from the blockchain world. The following is a condensed version of the Thursday edition of our newsletter.

10T Holdings Plans $ 500 Million Crypto Fund

Earlier this week, equity fund 10T Holdings filed a notification with the United States Securities Commission to launch a new $ 500 million cryptocurrency-focused investment fund. The 10T DAE Fund 3.0 has been designed to support mid- and late-stage companies in the digital asset space. 10T has an excellent track record of identifying promising cryptocurrencies, with companies like Kraken, eToro, Huobi, and Ledger already in its portfolio.

Binance Smart Chain and Animoca Brands Launch $ 200 Million GameFi Fund

Binance Smart Chain and Animoca Brands have each committed $ 100 million to a new development fund focused on the fast-growing GameFi ecosystem. GameFi, which refers to the financialization of gaming, is expected to be one of the biggest trends in crypto in 2022 and beyond. The new fund will specifically focus on projects that are based on the Binance Smart Chain.

Mysten Labs, the research and development firm founded by former Facebook engineers, has raised $ 36 million from some of the largest crypto venture funds, including Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed, Coinbase Ventures, and Samsung NEXT. If you haven’t heard of Mysten Labs, the infrastructure developer is working on building a Web 3.0 interface, which includes a “next-generation NFT platform for the Metaverse.”

Fintech startup Lydia raises $ 100 million in Series C round

Speaking of big funding news, crypto-friendly fintech startup Lydia has wrapped up a $ 100 million funding round, bringing its total valuation to over $ 1 billion. You can think of Lydia as an alternative to the popular peer-to-peer payment services Cash App and Venmo. And like those platforms, Lydia provides another mobile payment gateway to the crypto market.

