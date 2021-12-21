To respond to efficiency and speed, attributes that new generations of users seek when acquiring a service, DHL Express Mexico, the world’s leading provider of express shipments and logistics, is advancing its digitization process and improving the customer experience, putting in place an automated system for the collection of packages through lockers or smart lockers.

Digital transformation and constant innovation is the way to respond to the needs of an increasingly demanding and connected market. The four most important trends that have impacted logistics in recent years and that are also shaping the industry for the future are: Globalization, Digitization, E-Commerce and Sustainability.

“This is digitization. There was no better time to do it, more and more people are taking to the streets and it is wonderful that we can welcome them with innovative self-service options. It is a clear differentiator and a sign of the commitment we have at DHL with innovation to connect people,” he pointed Antonio Arranz CEO of DHL Express Mexico.

Upon inaugurating the remodeling of its flagship store, at Av. Fuerza Aérea Mexicana 540, the Vice President of Retail, Erika quezada, detailed that DHL Express has 725 stores in Mexico and in this first stage, 70 points of sale with this system of Smart Lockers, especially seeking those stores that are currently served by a single advisor and in which it is necessary to improve productivity and reduce collection time.

“This integration has been an open-hearted operation, it was sought at all times to give priority to our customers and generate options that facilitate their experience when making a shipment in our stores,”Quezada pointed out.

A smart locker or locker is an automated shipment collection system that a user can use, without the need to interact with DHL Express staff. With this option, customers can decide, once their package is available in store, the day, time and person who will collect their shipment, at no additional cost.

Thus they help to have greater efficiency and productivity, particularly in highly populated cities, but, above all, they contribute to improving the customer experience; In addition, the use of this system has environmental benefits, as it reduces traffic congestion and the carbon footprint by reducing the use of delivery vehicles, which will help the company achieve its goal of being a zero emissions company by 2050.

When a user sends a package by DHL Express, they have the option of requesting that it be delivered to a specific address or picking it up in person at one of the branches. Once the shipment is physically at the point of sale requested by the customer, you will receive a notification on your cell phone and / or email in which you can select the collection method: using the counter with the help of DHL Express staff or directly from a smart locker.

Access to the smart locker is done with the use of various security locks. In order for a person to be able to use the electronic locker, they will need to have:

The full directory number associated with the shipment.

The full name of the recipient associated with that guide.

A phone number associated with that directory and a specific name.

Unique security key that will be sent to the user just a few minutes before harvesting.

“With the integration of smart lockers in more service centers, we want to continue to innovate in the last-mile delivery quality experience. We are betting on a new interaction in our sales channels, in which customers can recover their purchases with greater comfort and flexibility“Quezada added.

Smart lockers are located inside the facilities, so they will operate with the same service hours as the store where they are located. The use of a smart locker is a free option for the user and its availability will depend on the store and the size of the package to be received.

DZ