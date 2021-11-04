Nuki has just presented two new locks that arrive to make the doors safe and, in addition, we do not need keys to open them.

Cell phones or watches are not the only smart devices. In recent years, a series of devices designed for the home have come onto the market and whose purpose is to keep unwanted people out. Yes, we are talking about smart locks.

These gadgets seem to have come to stay and Nuki has new proposals that he has just presented this day. The new locks are the Smart Lock 3.0 and Smart Lock 3.0 Pro, two gadgets that try to make you forget your keys and have all the certainty that your home is safe.

These two smart locks are the third generation of devices of this style so they land with improvements in both design and performance. Both the Smart Lock 3.0 model and the Smart Lock 3.0 Pro model maintain the practical installation without any type of hole or work in the door.

At the level of performance, the differences lie in the fact that the Nuki Smat Lock 3.0 model is an update over the previous version, both the management through the Nuki Bridge is maintained. The model that arrives with the surname Pro does so thanks to the fact that it now integrates a battery and does not need the aforementioned link to be managed remotely.

Nuki has managed to make the Pro model well above the more conventional model, this may seem like something that should not be taken into account, but it has also made the price of the basic lock cheaper. The Smart Lock 3.0 model stays at 149 euros and goes up to 249 euros in the Pro model.

Mind you, Nuki has not only introduced these new locks today. They have also launched a series of accessories such as the Nuki Door Sensor that will allow to know the status of the door, to know if it is closed or open from the mobile phone, it comes with a price of 39 euros.

In addition, mixing the classic and the modern, Nuki has announced a universal cylinder that has passed SKG security standards and that will allow the door to be opened with the physical key, even if the Nuki lock has the door locked from the inside. All this thanks to having a double clutch, the price will be 79 euros.