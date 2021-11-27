Smart consumption: what is it and how to apply it?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 3 minutes

Smart consumption is a philosophy of life that is gradually gaining adherents. Let’s see what it is about and how to apply it to our reality.

It has happened to many of us that, after acquiring a certain product or service, we wonder why we bought it. Maybe it was on sale or it was the cheapest on the market and we thought it would be a good idea to take advantage of that opportunity. This situation would be the opposite of what smart consumption proposes.

We all have the ability to be aware when buying; only that sometimes we get carried away by advertisements that easily persuade us. Next, we will be reviewing what it is about being smart consumers, what are the benefits of this type of consumption and how we can approach it.

What is smart consumption?

The word is often associated consumption with compulsive and excessive activity. Nevertheless, we are all consumers in one way or another. Regardless of purchasing power, we consume food, clothing, footwear, services, technology, education.

In this context, smart consumption recommends thinking before making the decision to buy a good or a service. And we would like to stop at the fact decide, because it gives us the idea of ​​a thoughtful process that we should go through before buying.

This is precisely what smart consumption points to: analyze the impact of that purchase on a personal and environmental level. On an individual level, it is to reflect on what real needs the new acquisition comes to satisfy. Regarding the environmental repercussions, it is important to know if what we want to buy is environmentally friendly or not.

Clothing is a product that requires smart consumption. How many clothes do we really need?

Why be smart consumers?

There are a number of reasons to become savvy consumers. One of them is that we become aware of our rights and obligations, so we will be in a position to demand what corresponds to us. This state of alert gives us the responsibility to assume the consequences of the purchases we make.

On the other hand, smart consumption appeals to knowledge about what we are about to buy. Apart from a low price and the price-quality ratio, it is essential to know what we are about to buy.

Is it the best alternative of all? Why? The cheapest is not always the best. TO Sometimes it is more convenient to think about a purchase in terms of investment and not spending, even if it is the most expensive option.

Similarly, those who consume wisely become critical of advertisements. These create an unreal need and invite us to buy what we don’t really need.

Advertisements associate a certain product with good social status and with the sense of belonging to a certain elite. However, we do not have to lose sight of ourselves and understand that the material does not define us.

Likewise, one of the most important advantages of being smart consumers is that we will be able to make our purchases healthy, sustainable and solidarity. This last characteristic is associated with contributing to the acquisition from responsible artisans and suppliers.

Tips for smart consumption

There are some habits that we can incorporate to make our consumptions be smart:

Need versus desire: It is essential to learn to differentiate what we need from what we want. You need some sneakers, but not the most expensive ones. We’re not saying you can’t indulge yourself, just that luxury could become an unnecessary habit.

Advantages and disadvantages: weigh the pros and cons before making a purchase. We refer to expensive goods such as an appliance or a car. Analyze if you are going to get into debt, the repayment time, the use.

Shopping list: i Go to the supermarket on a full stomach and a list will save you a lot of money.

i Known providers: For example, in the case of fruits and vegetables, it is better to buy them in local markets, whose packaging and transport processes are less polluting.

Emotions: n or it is convenient to make purchases when your emotions are running high. Many times anxiety, depression or stress invite you to buy compulsively, thinking that you will feel better later. Then come regret and guilt.

Analyzing the variables before you buy is tedious, but it can mean big savings.

Smart consumption: a lifestyle

Smart consumption is not a new conceptrather, it invites us to be thoughtful before buying. Mentally answering these questions can help us assess the situation:

Do I need this good or service?

What benefits will it bring me?

Does it have a negative impact on the environment?

Is the best option? Why?

We hope these tips can help you make buying an internal need and not an imposition that comes from outside.

