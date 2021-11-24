Prevayl presented its “Smartwear” (smart garments) to exercise with a complete tracking of biometric data.

Prevayl presented its new “smart” garments with a tracking sensor capable of collecting information to synchronize with a “Private, members-only community designed for amateur athletes and the sporting elite” (via Engadget).

Their T-shirts and sports vests seem to be made of an elastic fabric, cool and soft to the touch, and present a crossed band in which a sensor is integrated that must be removed when washing it: its “installation” would not be too cumbersome, since it is applied without many problems, bringing it closer to a kind of “pocket” in the same elastic band of the garment.

The sensor is charged through a USB-C port and, despite being small, it is capable of measuring respiratory rate, movements, body temperature and other biometric data. The company provides an app that collects and synchronizes all user data to show a fairly intuitive breakdown of breathing, temperature, exercise intensity, calorie burn, and most importantly: whether the activity was performed well or poorly. physics in question.

It will be necessary to see how precise the sensor Prevayl. The company confirms that it worked with British professional athletes, Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as professional athletes to test prototypes of their garments and provide a feedback. Then, they conducted tests with “fitness” people who perform daily physical activity and go to the gym often.

Definitely, it is a product much more focused on people who perform physical activity intensively and frequently, especially since its price is really high to be a T-shirt that takes up space in the closet: 160 dollars, approximately. Its availability is exclusive to London, Europe, and it will gather up to 700 users in its “community” for testing. Perhaps, in the future it will be installed in the world as an ideal option to collect biometric data comfortably. In the meantime, we will have to continue using the bracelets, watches and other smart devices for this.

