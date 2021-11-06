Small print, conditions and limits

The terms are as follows:

Unlimited data and gigs for Internet in Spain and Romania at maximum speed.

for Internet in Spain and Romania at maximum speed. Unlimited calls national to any mobile and landline phone in Spain.

national to any mobile and landline phone in Spain. Unlimited international calls to mobiles and landlines in certain countries

1000 SMS to any DIGI mobile in Spain, Romania and Italy.

Unlimited calls from DIGI to DIGI both mobile and landline

Without permanence

SMS to non-Digi numbers with a price of 5 cents in Spain

with a price of 5 cents in Spain SMS to international operators for 9 cents

SMS are not cumulative or refundable

As we have been able to read, the gigabytes are unlimited so we can navigate as much as we want making use of them for whatever we need: surf the Internet, use social networks, upload photos to applications, watch streaming … But there are limits, as we will see in the next paragraphs.

Fiber and mobile

Fiber and mobile rates are priced at varies depending on the gigabytes contracted. We can choose fiber speed of 300 Mb or 1 GB for 25 and 30 euros per month respectively. And we add the unlimited rate of 25 euros. That is, 1 GB fiber and a rate with unlimited minutes and gigabytes would have a price of 50 euros per month with taxes included and with the same conditions as above:

Symmetric 1 Gbps fiber optic with WiFi router included, free installation and three months of commitment or permanence for 30 euros per month. Without fixed.

free installation and three months of commitment or permanence for 30 euros per month. Without fixed. Unlimited with unlimited gigs and unlimited calls in addition to SMS to DIGI mobiles in Spain, Digi calls to Digi or unlimited international calls to the countries included and the destinations included in the list of the tariff

Conditions for international calls

The destinations included in calls they are: Spain, Romania and Italy both landline and mobile and SMS. Other countries include landline and mobile such as Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Denmark, Slovenia, United States, Holland, India, Ireland, Greece, France, United Kingdom, Port Rico, Peru or Thailand among many others that we can consult on the tariff’s website to check all the destinations included.

Does this mean that all the numbers for these destinations are available? No, not necessarily because from Digi’s small print they add: “some prefixes of these countries may not be included” so you should look for the complete list of prefixes compatible with unlimited international calls.

In addition, in the legal conditions we read the following:

“All UNLIMITED Rates (combined or not with DIGI Net Fiber) include minutes for international calls to the countries indicated at www.digimobil.es. In certain countries there may be some specific mobile and / or fixed destinations that are not included in the UNLIMITED Rates. Both the countries, as well as the types of destinations or specific prefixes of each country that are included in the UNLIMITED Rates, may vary depending on the availability and conditions offered by the operators that own each prefix or destination numbering, which DIGI does not control. The Client expressly accepts that this part of the UNLIMITED Rates is dynamic, which implies that countries and / or destinations included in said Rates may be added, modified or eliminated. DIGI will always try to give the client the best conditions it receives from the destination operators. “

Conditions for browsing: Unlimited data and limits

All unlimited rates, regardless of extra services, have a number of common conditions that tell us what we can do with unlimited data, for example. We know that all operators have fine print in unlimited data and so does Digi. But, as we will see in the next few paragraphs, the Romanian operator will not tell us what maximum gigabytes we can spend but it speaks of a responsible use or a “logical” use of them.

The great advantage of the limited data is that we can surf without worrying about spending the gigs but also that we can do tethering to other devices (surf from the computer on vacation, work if you do not have WiFi at home) but also share data with your partner or your family.

Gigas accumulative

As is logical, the data does not accumulate month by month nor the minutes. In the Digi rates, the unspent gigs are accumulated so that you can spend them in the next billing period as well as SMS or minutes. In the UNLIMITED rates this does not apply because they are unlimited, you do not need to accumulate them. We can read it from the Digi legal conditions applied to all rates:

“The volume of data not consumed in a period or billing cycle of the contracted Rate (with the exception of the UNLIMITED Rates) may be accumulated to the volume of data corresponding to the Contracted Rate for the immediately following period or cycle. The accumulated data can be enjoyed, postpaid, only during the immediately following billing cycle (…) “

Speed

How long do we sail with Digi? In the legal conditions we can see the estimated maximum speed of mobile Internet access for 4G and 3G technology. As we read in this small print:

“The estimated maximum speed of mobile Internet access for 4G technology can be between 20 and 40 Mbps in download, and between 6 and 12 Mbps in upload. For 3G technology, the estimated maximum speed can be between 8 and 16 Mbps in download, and between 3 and 5.7 Mbps in upload ”.

But there are also other factors or conditions that, they say, do not depend on them:

“These speeds are estimates and will depend on factors over which DIGI has no control, such as the Client’s terminal and the technology of said terminal, the coverage of the DIGI network operator, the frequencies and technology available in the connection zone. , the status and load situation of the Internet, the Customer’s distance from the cells, the number of customers registered in said cells, if the Customer is outside or inside a building, as well as the content itself or service accessed by the Client, or the existence of errors or viruses in third-party servers “

Unreasonable use

How many gigabytes can we spend? According to Digi, as many as you want as long as reasonable use of the services is made. And what is unreasonable use? They indicate the following in the legal conditions:

“In the UNLIMITED Rates, which include unlimited GB of mobile Internet, it will be considered as unreasonable use of the Services that exceeds the personal use of the Client as a consumer, because it is not intended for the expected private consumption for the contracted rate. It will also be considered as unreasonable use, that which supposes a considerably anomalous use of the contracted Services. By way of example, but not limited to, the following will be considered as unreasonable use of the Mobile Internet Services:

The use of mobile Internet significantly above the average use of the Services, that is, in particular, exceeding 30 times the average consumption of mobile Internet data The use of the Services for remote listening or surveillance purposes, as well as any connection, regardless of its duration, of surveillance with video, photo, voice or web cameras, “machine-to-machine” connections, vending machines, for monitoring at home or similar Any use of the Services that is contrary to Spanish or European regulations, in particular, any breach of the regulations on content, intellectual property, security, privacy, which is in force at the time of contracting the Services and during the provision of the same ”.

There is no concrete data that are considered many beyond exceeding the average consumption thirty times. How much is the average consumption? It depends on the user, but the operator Euskaltel estimates that around 3.7 gigabytes per mobile terminal per month. How much would this translate? Around 111 GB per month … But Digi does not specify nor do we know what media it uses to perform this calculation. Even so, it will be difficult for us to make normal use of the phone and consume up to 150 GB even if you watch series, movies or even spend hours and hours on Instagram or listening to music not downloaded through Spotify.

Other limits

Are there limits on the consumption of videor streaming or music? No, Digi does not specify anything regarding video quality in the UNLIMITED rate. There are no details for video consumption on YouTube or Netflix or streaming. Other operators do limit it and allow us to watch HD or SD or 4K depending on the rate.

There are also no clear limits, as other operators do, about how many gigs we can use tethering. In the case of Orange, it imposed a maximum of 80 GB to be shared with devices not directly connected to the mobile network, although others, such as Olehone and Digi in this case, speak only of unreasonable use.