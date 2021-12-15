Unless you’re lucky enough to have a kitchen like a magazine or American series renovation program (in terms of size), missing a few more meters in the kitchen is normal. The trend is not exactly to make them bigger, rather the opposite, even in new construction the kitchens are open to the living room with the added difficulty that “fronts” are lost to place furniture and design the kitchen, in addition to the lack of privacy when doing other functions such as laundry.

And, although here we are fans of open kitchens, -in medium and small families it is a very comfortable solution-, the lack of walls and the loss of useful meters means that we have to make the most of the possibilities of our furniture. It is always about getting the maximum utility in the minimum space and that it is also a very ergonomic kitchen.

Here are eight aspects to take into account to win, if not meters, a few extra centimeters.

Make the base units have more capacity by making them high and with more depth than usual.

Something that some forms like Kvik already do. In general, all kitchen firms have added centimeters in height to the base units and the trend is also to increase their depth to at least 70 cm.

The corners are used to the maximum with new solutions, shelves etc …

The corners offer us an unusual storage capacity that must be used with accessories ad hoc. You also have to pay attention to the corner encounters between tall and low furniture.



Image by Alessandro Pasini project by Vía P2A Design.





Delinia ID Roma 76.8 cm low corner kitchen unit with a corner door and a revolving tray for 257.26 euros at Leroy Merlin.

Delinia ID Roma low corner kitchen unit 76.8 cm 1PTA ANG BAND GIR

If the kitchen is long and narrow, try to have furniture in parallel

Needed a free distance between the furniture of 90 cm (ideally 1.20 cm). In elongated kitchens, it may not be possible to place furniture in parallel with a traditional background, but it does allow a front with less depth (30 cm) to include storage space while the other front is filled with electrical appliances.



Project Image Jack Trench Jt

Custom furniture up to the ceiling

If space is lacking take advantage of all vertical space. If for this you have to include custom furniture, the investment will be worth it in exchange for making the most of the space.



Image and project Katarina Mijic

The tall units can also have a depth of 60 cm

In the part that does not affect the nap (from 180 cm) the tall units can have an “extra” depth. The same as that of the tall kitchen cabinets, which allows the kitchen front to be framed.



Photography by José Hevia and project by Miriam Barrios

A wall or a part with kitchen furniture from floor to ceiling

Even at the cost of losing some countertop, wall units can include a full pantry in just 12 inches or hide the entire laundry area.



Portobello Street Project Kitchen

One big sink

If there is not much space in the kitchen, it is better to dispense with extras that become almost a luxury such as the double sink in the sink. Better one and large (50 or 55 cms), than two small ones.



Kvik kitchen model Cima

This is Amazon’s best-selling sink. It is made of granite and measures 55.5 x 45 cm and is priced at 149.99 euros.

55.5 x 45 cm Undermount Sink, One Bowl Granite Sink + Classic Siphon, Primagran London 60 Kitchen Sink, Black

Dual-use electrometers will be of great help

The washer / dryer oven / microwave are a great solution. Although it is necessary to try that there is coherence with the use that is going to make of them. For example, if you are very fond of cooking, it may be worth having a large oven, but because you are going to put it to good use. If there are few of you at home, the 45-centimeter dishwasher is also a good solution.

High-end Siemens washer-dryer. Model WN44G200ES with capacity for 9 Kg and 1,400 rpm that has a 20% discount at El Corte Inglés. Price before € 1,069 and now 849 euros

Siemens WN44G200ES 9 Kg 1,400 rpm washer dryer

From SAMSUNG model MC28M6055CS / EC, Microwave oven with grill with capacity for 2.28 Liters with Enamel ceramic interior and EasyView window, now with a 13% discount. Normal price € 229.00 and price now 199.99 euros

SAMSUNG MC28M6055CS / EC – Microwave Oven with grill 2 28 Liters, 900W / 1500W / 2100W, Enamel Ceramic Interior, EasyView Window, Gray Color

Freestanding dishwasher 45 cm wide (for 10 place settings) by Beko model DFS28021X for 377.31 euros

Beko DFS28021X Freestanding dishwasher, 10 place settings, A ++, width 45cm, LCD display, 8 programs, ProSmart inverter motor

If you are going to include an island in the kitchen, try to make it extra high

The kitchen island can be the same height as the countertop or rise up to 1.10 centimeters which translates into more storage. Also, if you separate the living room from the kitchen, you better zone the space.



Mikel Irastorza’s Project Photography by Belén Imaz And Styling Pete Bermejo

Order is important

And so that the lack of space is not noticeable, you have to try not to accumulate things in the kitchen that are not used and, of course, maintain order to make it easier to use.

Organizer to store dishes in drawers. For plates of 22-33 cm for 19.99 euros

E-ROOM TREND – Dish Organizer, Adjustable size, 22-33 cm, Easy Carry S304 Dish Rack with Handles for Kitchen Drawers, Cabinets, Shelves (A017)

Cover Image Slow & Chic

