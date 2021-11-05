It’s been more than eight years since we were able to play the latest release in the Sly Cooper series, one of the PlayStation franchises that the company’s most ardent fans remember fondly. For some time we have been able to see multiple rumors that Sly Cooper aimed to be in development, and today it is not much different. Today, we bring a new rumor, and that is a new Sly Cooper title is being developed exclusively for the PS5, and its production would have already begun.

The rumors come from Twitter user KrowakiTv1, who published on the social network a series of points in which he breaks down the latest rumor about Sly Cooper. According to KrowakiTv1, he does not have much information about the title, but he assures that there are things that he can confirm. The first one would be that the title would already be in development, although it would be at a fairly early stage of it. On the other hand, “a demo could happen during State of Play or mid-2022«. Finally, the user ensures that the title would come under the name of «Sly Cooper 5“, And that it is being developed for the new generation – although he is not sure about the previous generation.”

Points 1 and 2 I had already mentioned. Point 3 I don’t know. Haven’t heard anything. – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) November 4, 2021

In another of his tweets, KrowakiTv1 assures that during the development of the new title it would have been considered «completely reboot the franchise and make more Sly Cooper games«. Although we do not know exactly if these rumors are true, a user has asked the famous Shpeshal_Nick, co-founder of XboxEra and quite prominent industry analyst, for his opinion regarding these rumors. To this, Nick answers the following:

«Points 1 and 2 I have already mentioned. Point 3 I don’t know. I have not heard anything, “says Shpeshal_Nick on Twitter.

So that, we will have to wait for PlayStation to officially confirm the existence of the title. The rumors about its development did not start yesterday, in fact, since August we have been seeing possible nods to the development of the Sly Cooper 5, so probably it will be a matter of time Until we can see it in all its glory.