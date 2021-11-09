The rush and the Lifestyle that we have today are not the most conducive to cooking stews in the style of our grandmothers, we want rich dishes that take as little time as possible when preparing them.

But the reality is that, thanks to small appliances, such as slow cookers, we can achieve results almost at the level of our mothers without investing too much time (or at least, while we sleep or even work). At Amazon we have a great selection of these little kitchen allies available, suitable for all budgets and these are some of the most interesting:

The most sold

The most popular option is this slow cooker hand cooker signed by Crock-Pot It has two power levels. It is made of red ceramic that allows it to be used in the oven and has a dishwasher-safe glass lid.

Its capacity is small, (ideal for those who live alone or as a couple), specifically 3.5 liters and the manufacturer itself promises easy disassembly and cleaning. We signed it reduced today on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars among more than 3000 buyers) for 69.90 28.99 euros.





Crock-Pot SCV400RD Manual Slow Cooker for Preparing Crowds of Recipes, 210 W, 3.5 liter, Stainless Steel, Red

Retro inspired

Decoration lovers vintage Who have no budget for small (and large) appliances from Smeg, the most desired firm in this field, they will surely find this retro 50s-inspired slow cooker interesting.

A pot that, like the previous ones, has three heat settings (including the one for maintaining temperature) and a 6.5-liter capacity, to make up to approximately eight servings. We find it in light blue and for sale on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.5 stars) for 60.90 euros.





Swan SF17031BLN Retro 6.5 Liter Slow Cooker with Removable Ceramic Pot, 3 Heat Settings – Includes Recipe Book, 320w, Blue

Recommended by Amazon

The slow cooker that features the Amazon’s Choices black label is this Crock-Pot, one of the largest of the brand, with 5.7 liters of capacity (to prepare up to 6 servings). It has a black and stainless finish and is much more practical since it takes up less space than circular ones and allows you to place longer pieces of meat.

It has two power levels (high and low) as well as an automatic function to keep our recipes warm, which allows it to be programmed up to 20 hours in advance. The ceramic pot inside is suitable to use in the oven and create a greater number of recipes. We have it available for 79 euros.





Crock-Pot SCCPBPP605-050 Digital Slow Cooker for Multiple Recipes, 230 W, 5.7 Liter, Stainless Steel

Also highly valued

Russell Hobbs Cook @ Home

This Russell Hobbs Cook @ Home Slow Cooker is a fairly affordable option. It has a capacity of 3.5 liters and with a stainless steel body. The price includes a sealable casserole that can be used over an electric or gas stove to brown the meat and a glass lid to see the food while it cooks.

Like most slow cookers, it has three temperature settings: high, low and keep warm.We can find it on sale today for just 45.99 38.24 euros.





Russell Hobbs Cook @ Home – Slow Cooker (Slow Cooker, Low Temperature Pot, Stainless and Black, 3.5l) -ref. 22740-56

Crock-Pot Duraceramic

Finally, another of the best valued proposals is also from Crock-Pot, specifically the Csc026X Duraceramic model, which has a capacity of five liters (for six people) and allows sauté function (sautéed) with any type of cooker, including induction.

Something very practical that can come in handy to sauté ingredients or seal the meat before cooking at a low temperature. It has two heat levels and an automatic keep warm function. It incorporates a digital countdown timer with up to 20 hours in advance with an LED display. We find it on Amazon where it has an average rating of 4.5 stars among more than 1800 buyers for 90 euros.





Crock-Pot Duraceramic CSC026X Digital Slow Cooker, Fire and Induction Compatible Container, 5 Liter, Stainless Steel, White

