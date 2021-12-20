Anyone who has been able to visit Europe in Advent will have discovered the pleasure of warming body and soul with a steaming mulled wine when visiting the Christmas markets and fairs. The Glühwein German or Swiss is one of the most popular, but also in the Nordic countries they have the glögg, gløgg or glögi, slightly different.

There is no single recipe, because in each country, town and house there is a different formula, when it is not used directly bottled or with specific spice bags, the glögg tends to also add liquor and dried fruits, which are included in the cups or glasses when serving and put a delicious edible icing at the end of the last drink.

In our version we propose reduce alcohol and sugar content added with fresh orange juice. We propose to use the slow cooker to avoid having to stir and watch that too much liquid does not evaporate, but it can be done perfectly in a traditional pot. The other advantage of the Crock-Pot is that it releases the aroma little by little, and without realizing it your house is filled with that festive cocktail so comforting and homely.

Squeeze the juice from the oranges until you have about 300 ml without pulp. Wash the other narnaja and cut into slices. Peel the ginger and cut in two. Place all the ingredients except the nuts in the slow cooker, mixing gently. It can also be done with nuts so that they macerate and they take on a better flavor, although we recommend putting them in a bag or cheesecloth to be able to remove them later before straining, as if they were chickpeas in a stew. Turn on the pot and program two or three hours on low power. Start with the lid on and uncover after the first hour. It can be left to cool in the pot once it is done. In traditional pot, heat stirring over low heat 15 minutes; increase the power until it almost comes to a boil, turn off, cover and leave for an hour. Read: Modena's oldest balsamic vinegar cellar is older than Italy itself Strain before serving and heat without bringing to a boil if it has cooled, distributing a few raisins and almonds in each cup or glass. Store any leftovers, if any, in an airtight bottle or container in the fridge for a couple of days.

With what to accompany the glögg

A glass or cup of mulled wine is already a restorative drink, but we cannot not recommend accompany it with some Christmas candy in these dates. Any sweet treat that we like will be fine, although we recommend choosing snacks that are also spicy, with nuts, or a cookie with consistency to dip in wine, such as gingerbread, amaretti or a piece of biscotti.

Caramelised almonds, a good dark chocolate with assorted nuts, intense homemade truffles, marron glacé or simple roasted chestnuts will also be delicious options for the after-dinner or mid-afternoon.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | Non-alcoholic apple and spice punch: comforting recipe to brighten up Christmas

Directly to the Paladar | Christmas punch: the delicious old-fashioned recipe that will conquer you this Christmas