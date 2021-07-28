Tesla has revealed new details of how it will be the process of opening its network of Superchargers to electric cars from other brands. One of the keys on the table is to make slow-charging electric vehicles pay more. The opening of the Superchargers to the rest of the public will take place globally and gradually.

The announcement of the opening of the Tesla Superchargers network to the rest of electric cars has been, without a doubt, one of the most relevant news about electric mobility so far this year. And it is that, allowing the use of said infrastructure of charging points to electric vehicles that are not of the Tesla brand will help, and a lot, to move forward in the transition process towards sustainable mobility.

At the time it was Elon Musk himself who confirmed what was an open secret. It will be to later this year when theopening of the Supercharger network to the rest of electric cars. Now, the North American firm has given new details on how this opening process will be carried out. Some details that allow clearing various doubts in this regard.

Tesla’s Supercharger network will be open to electric cars from other brands

The Tesla app will be the lynchpin

Owners of an electric car of another brand and want to use the Superchargers must download and register in the Tesla application. It will be the application that manages the battery charging process since, since it is not a Tesla electrician, the vehicle cannot communicate directly with the Superchargers as, for example, the Tesla Model 3 does.

In territories where Tesla uses its own proprietary standard, an adapter will be developed and marketed so that the rest of the public can make use of that charging infrastructure. At the moment no further details have been given on when it will be available and, equally important, how much such an adapter will cost.

Slow-charging electric cars will pay more

In terms of prices and usage plans there are also several unknowns. Now, Musk has made some very interesting statements assuring that one of the options that is on the table is the introduction of a dynamic price that varies based on various factors. And one of them will be the loading speed. That is, the Slow-charging electric cars pay more to use Superchargers.

Tesla Supercharger Station

It has also been commented that the number of users who are using the charging stations will also influence the price. The objective would be none other than encourage sporadic and rapid use of these charging points to avoid overloading it. In certain places in the United States, it is common, at certain times of the day, to find queues at Superchargers. Unfortunately a price range has not been specified.

The opening of the Tesla Supercharger network in Europe

For now there is no very precise information on When will the Superchargers that Tesla has in Europe be open to the rest of the public. In the social network Twitter, Elon Musk himself pointed out that the opening will begin at the end of this year and with time, it will reach all countries. However, it was not more concrete, although the logical thing would be to wait for this process to begin in North America.

Various reports suggest that we will have to wait until the second half of 2022 for the first Tesla Superchargers to be available to third parties in Norway and Sweden. We will have to wait.