To use this bike, you have to get into a stagnant ditch or pond, and “harvest” the fuel yourself …

The clean vehicles that, fortunately, are becoming more common, are classified as zero emission vehicles.

They do not pollute, so they are neutral. Slootmotor is one of the few vehicles with emissions negative. Or positive, depending on how you look at it.

Is peculiar motorcycle uses a highly polluting gas, and turns it into a less polluting gas. Is the only vehicle in the world that runs on standing water. You can see it here:

As we see in the video, the stagnant water it’s just the middle of where the engineer Gijs Schalkx, inventor of the Slootmotor, extract the methane, the true fuel of the motorcycle.

Any pond, lake, lagoon, even a pool of stagnant water where vegetation has grown in the background, becomes a fuel station improvised for him Slootmotor.

Gijs Schalkx uses a bottle with a float that captures methane, by removing the bottom of a pond with a rake.

He then uses a hand pump to pump the methane into the bottle at the rear of the motorcycle.

Methane is stored inside … a condom, which swells with the gas, visually showing when the Deposit it is full.

Let’s not fool ourselves: Slootmotor It is a polluting vehicle, since converts methane to CO2, to be able to circulate. But methane is a very polluting gas, and CO2 is considerably less, so actually the motorcycle is converting a highly polluting gas into a less polluting one, making it an ecological vehicle.

Of course, its inventor acknowledges that it is not practical: he has to get wet to the waist in ponds and ditches, and takes 8 hours to collect enough methane to circulate … 20 Kilometers.

But his intention has not been to build a functional vehicle, but one that allows us to collect our own fuel, that removes methane from the atmosphere, and that makes us independent of “big corporations and their promises to save the world“, in his own words.