A few months have passed since Keiichiro Toyama announced the creation of his new studio following his departure from Sony. Since then, Bokeh Game Studio has been working on a horror and intrigue video game that was finally officially presented at the last The Game Awards gala as Slitterhead. Despite having shown it with a trailer very well working, the creator of Silent Hill, Siren and Gravity Rush has confirmed that his new project is not yet in full production, as he has made clear in a recent interview granted to the VideoGamesChronicle portal.

“We just unveiled the teaser trailer for our first game, Splitterhead, at The Game Awards. Regarding the project, we have completed our prototype phase. We will use the knowledge we have obtained from the feedback to go into full production. Although it is too early to reveal details about the game, and it will take us some time until launch, we hope you are interested in it “, Toyama has commented in an interview that we recommend you read in its entirety if you want to know more about Slitterhead, what’s new from the creator of Silent Hill and will feature Akira yamaoka (composer of the legendary horror saga) in its sound section.

Slitterhead is new from the creator of Silent Hill and has an old acquaintance

Toyama has also commented that his departure from Sony and founding his own studio has allowed him to work with a huge freedom. Additionally, hiring veterans specialized in their respective fields has given him the ability to focus entirely on the story and concept elements of the game. For now Slitterhead has not finalized its expected release date, but the transparency that Bokeh Game Studio has had so far makes us understand that we will know when they are ready to go public.