Sleep cycle is an app that helps the user to improve their rest routine by determining the moments of greatest and least rest. In order to do this, throw when is the best time to wake up without feeling tired.

It is a natural way to wake up with which you will feel rested and full of energy. No need to put any device on the bed: Sleep Cycle uses sound analysis to monitor sleep.

Sleep Cycle app: How it works

When we sleep we go through different phases of sleep, from the lightest to the deepest sleep and vice versa. It is very important to know what phase of sleep we are in when the alarm sounds to know how tired or rested we will feel when we wake up.

When we sleep, our movements vary depending on the phase of sleep we are in. Sleep Cycle’s proprietary technology tracks sleep patterns using sound or vibration analysis. Controlling the movements we make in bed during the different phases of sleep.

Sleep Cycle finds the optimal time when we are in a light sleep phase to wake us up in the morning in a 30-minute interval that ends at the time we have set the alarm. Waking up in a light sleep phase is like waking up naturally without an alarm, which makes us feel rested and full of energy.

All you have to do is activate Sleep Cycle before going to bed and place the device on the nightstand or close to the floor.

Free features

√ Sleep analysis with patented Sleep Cycle or accelerometer sound technology.

√ Sleep statistics and detailed daily sleep charts.

√ Full integration with the Health application, with exchange of information on sleep analysis and heart rate.

√ Carefully selected alarm melodies.

√ The alarm can be delayed by lightly shaking the phone or tapping twice.

√ Customizable wake-up period. From instant (like a normal alarm clock) up to 90 minutes.

In short, it is one of the best options for keeping track of your sleep patterns and waking up during light sleep.

