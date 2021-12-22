Amazon Web Services, the tech giant’s service, has suffered a drop that affects the operation of large platforms such as Slack, Epic Games and more, according to the latest data from DownDetector and as reflected in the AWS status page. This is the third service interruption this month, and everything points to “a loss of power within a single data center” as the cause, as confirmed by the company.

The failures began to be reported around 1:00 p.m. (Spain) and mainly in Epic Games Store and Slack. In both cases, the services work under the technology of Amazon Web Services. While the company has confirmed that the service is slowly being restored, users continue to report problems when logging in or making purchases from the Epic store. Also to play games or access websites or applications that work with AWS.

“Internet service interruptions are currently affecting the Epic Games Store, affecting logins, the library, purchases, etc. We are monitoring the situation and will inform you when the problem is resolved,” said the developer of games via twitter.

In addition to Slack, Epic and some of the games available in the American company’s store, such as Fortnite, platforms such as Hulu, Tinder or Grindr. The Rocket League game is also experiencing server connection problems due to the failure of Amazon Web Services.

Amazon Web Services begins to recover little by little

The Amazon Web Services status page indicates that most services are already operating normally. The North Virginia cloud computing zone in the United States (Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud), which is the most affected infrastructure, is also recovering, according to the latest update from the company. Amazon warns, yes, that the recovery is slow.

“We have a small number of affected EBS volumes that are still experiencing degraded I / O performance and we are working to recover it.” Therefore, some features or sections of the most affected applications or platforms may not work properly. However, they should be back to normal in the next few hours.

The last time that Amazon Web Services suffered a fall was on December 7, as reflected in the portal Toms Guide. The failures, in this case, mainly affected streaming services, and both from Amazon itself, with Prime Video, and from other companies, such as Disney +.