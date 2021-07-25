Like every week, Famitsu magazine has shared its list of the best-selling games in Japan for the last seven days. On this occasion, titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and the new installment of Crayon Shin-chan they demonstrated their dominance in this market.

Thus, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD debuted at No. 1 with 159,089 units sold. Secondly, Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi it reached second place thanks to its 107,319 copies.

As for the hardware, the Nintendo Switch family sold 65,107 units. The PlayStation 5 consoles sold 10,107 units. Lastly, between the Xbox Series X and S, we saw an increase of 1,874 units.

Software:

-[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 159,089 (New)

-[NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi – 107,319 (New)

-[NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – 32,111 (169,787)

-[NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam – 20,711 (127,308)

-[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 12,164 (2,694,102)

-[NSW] Minecraft – 11,565 (2,056,556)

-[NSW] Game Builder Garage – 10,634 (168,387)

-[NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush – 10,339 (139,787)

-[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,945 (3,919,253)

-[NSW] Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space – 9,379 (New)

Hardware:

-Switch – 53,530 (16,600,519)

-Switch Lite – 11,577 (3,959,196)

-PlayStation 5 – 8,640 (753,017)

-Xbox Series X – 1,503 (46,796)

-PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,467 (146,431)

-New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 584 (1,168,563)

-Xbox Series S – 371 (16,238)

-PlayStation 4 – 295 (7,797,482)

Via: Gematsu