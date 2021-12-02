The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and it could be said that Bethesda’s fantastic work is still more alive than ever thanks to the next-gen version it has received, but also thanks to the speedrunners community with which it counts.

Precisely the RPG is in the news now for the fact that a new world record has been set. It has been the user Nucular who has managed to perform a brutal speedrun with which he has established a time of 1 hour and 12 minutes, but the best of all is that has not used a single glitch to complete the game so fast.

When compared, the world record in the category that does take advantage of the failures of the title is in 23 minutes, but the truth is that it is striking that a game with a world as immense as that of Skyrim it is possible to pass it on in just over an hour. Yes, the speedrun focuses solely on the main mission, leaving aside everything else.

You can see that the fight to occupy the first place is very exciting, because in the last hours the speedrunner TODDs_Telemedien has set a new time that has placed him in second position just one minute from the world record, so it would not be surprising that sooner or later one of the two will be able to reduce their times even more.

What is clear is that we recommend that you watch the video when you have a free time because it has no waste so you can see how fast it moves from one side to the other. In fact, its creator points out that he has chosen a high elf because his speed is greater than that of the rest of the races and he also plays in English because it is the language with which the dialogs go faster.