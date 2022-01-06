While we wait for The Elder Scrolls VI, we will have to put up with these little debates.

More than ten years have passed since the launch of Skyyrim, with a community that is still active and that never stops surprising us. From the community of Reddit, the user pzkpfw754r started a new debate; asking other fans what city of Skyrim they did not like it and that they state the reason, since Skyrim It is full of interesting cities and places, some more important than others, it is not surprising that the debate was served, with an endless number of different opinions.

Some users, such as the so-called reborn42 They have it very clear and this one gives us a forceful answer “I do not dislike any city of Skyrim”, but his least favorite city is Winterhold For one simple reason: half the city was destroyed 80 years ago and the citizens still don’t seem to have done much rebuilding.

fatamerican1_ adds to the debate that yours is Morthal, stating that the small town has always felt mediocre in comparison with the other high-caliber cities in the game. Many users did not take long to contribute the different benefits within this city since within it we can find one important cure inside the game.

On the other hand, a Redditors group proposed that for them it was Helgen the worst city in Skyrim for its poor security, the lack of juniper beer, his inflammability and because their heads were almost cut off there. More than enough reasons to win this award.

And finally, we have another little discussion within this war to see who will win the first place, Markarth, a city that has created endless opinions since each user has a different experience regarding this city.

For you, what is the worst city in the vast world of Skyrim? Do you agree with the opinions of other users?

