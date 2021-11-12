Skyrim celebrates its anniversary with a relaunch and free content for all players

Bethesda celebrates Skyrim’s 10th anniversary with a re-release and free content for all Special Edition owners.

Skyrim, the dark fantasy RPG of Bethesda, turns 10 and celebrates it with the launch (Yes, again!) of Skyrim Anniversary Edition and new downloadable content for all video game owners on any platform.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition came to consoles PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Pc with technical, visual and playable improvements, so that fantasy and RPG lovers can enjoy one of the best adventures of all time developed by Bethesda, while those who already played Skyrim in the past, they have the possibility to come back with a facelift. Anyway, 10 years have passed since its original release!

What’s included in Skyrim Anniversary Edition

This new version of the classic RPG includes all the creations of the Creation Club from Bethesda, which is made up of around 500 official and community creations (armor, objects, weapons, etc.). It also adds up all the performance improvements available in Skyrim Special Edition, in addition to the original DLCs Hearthfire, Dawnguard and Dragonborn. Although, of course, the best thing about venturing into Skyrim right now is that you can get fresh to the experience it will offer The Elder Scrolls VI, with a release for this generation of consoles, according to Todd Howard.

The Elder Scrolls V 10th Anniversary: ​​All Free Content Arrived For Owners Of The Bethesda Classic

The celebration of the tenth anniversary of Skyrim It is not only with the launch of the Anniversary Edition, but also with gifts for all owners of Skyrim Special Edition. It is about four creations of the Creation Club from Bethesda: Fishing (allows you to fish more than 20 unique aquatic species in numerous stretches of water), Survival mode (the player is affected by hunger, the weather, fatigue and many other factors that make the experience pure survival), Strange curiosities (offers additional merchandise imported from all over Tamriel) and Saints and seducers (add new armor, weapons and enemies).

