Skyrim: Anniversary Edition review

Ten long years have passed since we were able to embark for the first time on the epic adventures of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. At that time, it was a title that, without being revolutionary (or needing it), knew how to apply the ingredients in a certain way to result in a masterpiece that, already at that time, rose as a cult game. And it is not for less, since in 2011 few titles had managed to emulate in such a way a medieval fantasy in an open world RPG full of nuances.

There are probably few people left who do not know a title like Skyrim, since few games have gone so deep in the last ten years. For that reason, we will also mention how the game works in current terms, looking at it from standards that have changed a lot since 2011. Of course, we can anticipate that, even at the end of 2021, having turned ten years old, This fifth installment of The Elder Scrolls hasn’t aged badly at all, since, on a visual level, the remasters and patches have given a little boost to its graphic section, and its mechanics, although they feel somewhat old, are still very easy to handle and remember.

In addition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition adds a series of elements that make the console versions especially interesting. Available for both PC and PlayStation or Xbox, this version will allow us to have things like all the game’s DLC’s, access to community mods, or even virtually non-existent load times on Next-Gen consoles, along with many other things. Of course, this edition is the perfect excuse to return to the colder lands of all Tamriel.

Return to the cold lands of Skyrim

We wake up in a carriage full of prisoners until we are dropped off at Helgen. One of the most iconic beginnings in the history of video games that makes us something clear: Skyrim always comes back. A map of more than 10 square kilometers ahead with forests, lakes, rivers, mountains, bandits, merchants and of course dragons. From the beginning, the story of the game revolves around the return of the dragons, which were believed to be extinct after being missing for centuries, and our goal will be to get to the bottom of the matter while perfection made a soundtrack accompanies us.

From the beginning of the game there will be thousands of events involved, although we will talk about it later to focus on its environment first. Skyrim, the place where the events of the game take place, It is the coldest and most rugged of the Tamriel provinces. A mountainous and cold environment in which, yes, we will find more diverse environments and ecosystems than it may appear. Taking into account that, graphically, you can tell that the title is ten years old despite the visual remastering, the game scenarios are very attractive and allow us to feel immersed very easily. The only bad thing is that certain bugs are now more easily detected than before, like our horse with mountain goat qualities on very vertical surfaces.

We could clearly distinguish three types of map in the game in terms of gameplay. On one side, we have the open world of Skyrim, which allows us to move at will. On the other hand, we have the walled cities, mostly safe environments in which we will have more possibilities to interact with characters. Finally, we we found the caves, forts and dungeons, sites full of threats, whether bandits, traps or the undead, but where we can find great treasures. Is about a very hackneyed scheme by Bethesda and that, for example, we can also find in the Fallout sagaAlthough you can take the liberty of replicating it because it works really well and makes the game quite intuitive, even ten years later.

Maximum freedom to take our way

There are many nuances to define an open world; Probably in the case of Skyrim it is a bit complex to define it that way, but in this case we will take the liberty of doing it because the environment is capable of functioning as an entity in itself, although most of the missions take place outside the open worlds. and certain areas show a large difference in level acting as a barrier. Before we mentioned that Skyrim was not revolutionary in that regard, that there are many games that give us full freedom to move freely around the stage, but, nevertheless, few games are so immersive that they make us spend hours and hours without realizing it.

To be honest, in about 25 hours we can get past the main plot of the game. Being realistic, it is difficult to do it in less than 100 hours because we will have a multitude of territories to discover, secondary missions to achieve, and even mundane actions to perform. Because yes, we can go full throttle to determine the future of Skyrim. However, what fun would that be if we don’t stop first to enjoy these lands? In the end, spend time helping citizens and townspeople, buying and furnishing our own house, or even collecting cabbages and potatoes to get a few coins is part of the experience that Skyrim wants to offer us. In fact, among the additions of this edition is angling.

And it is that the possibilities go very far. We can choose companions for the adventure or move alone, we can buy a horse that makes our journeys through Skyrim faster, we can influence the love triangle between neighbors of a town, and we can even adopt orphaned children if we have the resources to take care of it. In fact, there are probably few games where we can play tag with our adopted daughter by day and fight dragons and vampires at night.

Classes and weapons for all types of game

When they get us off the prison car at Helgen, the first thing we do is choose the race of our character, something important to determine the build that interests us the most. We can be a shrill Nordic who resists the cold, a strong orc with crafting skills, a dark elf with great magical qualities, and many other races. In addition, our race will also cause slight changes in the behavior of NPCs, being always more distrustful when our race does not match theirs.

In the same way, we can also find a great variety of weapons and armor that will adapt to our style of play. If we are interested in the bloody battles of brute force, we can opt for heavy armor, two-handed weapons, or a sword and shield that offers us a balance of attack and defense. If we are interested in magic, we can focus on getting various spells and carrying the occasional light weapon, such as a dagger. If we are interested in being a stealth archer (something quite prolific, in fact), we can assassinate our victims before they realize that they are being attacked. And a combined build? Ahead! We can be whatever we want, such as a warrior with healing magic qualities.

Level progression may be one of the highlights of Skyrim, something that is still beautifully preserved. Each quality has a particular level counter, and as we level them up, we will unlock the possibility of acquiring skills that strengthen specific qualities. For instance, if we are specialists in one-handed weapons, we will unlock improvements related to these weapons, like increasing the base damage of an attack. This method allows us to level up with maximum adaptability, since the unlocked improvements are the ones that will be most useful for our game method.

What additions does the Anniversary Edition bring?

Many people are already well aware of all these aspects that make Skyrim such a special title. Therefore, it is time to go to the heart of the matter. What does this edition have so that it can motivate us to buy it? Well, it depends on the priorities of each one. Truly, these are not fiery news, especially for PC regulars, but for female and male console players it is the most complete edition that can be achieved, also having a Next-Gen patch that practically strike down the loading screens.

As expected, the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim brings all the DLC’s that came out of the game, including Dragonborn, Dawnguard and Heartfire, and the creators mode that gives us access to community mods. In fact, this Creation Club brings hundreds of dollars of content included in the pack, along with hundreds of weapons, missions, and unpublished elements such as fishing, a fun hobby to get fish to cook with.

Now, if there is something truly valuable, even if it is not new, it is survival mode that the title includes natively. This mode is characterized by a series of aspects that make our immersion in Skyrim rises to the maximum exponent. Among other things, we will have fast travel blocked, to go up levels we will have to sleep, we will have to stay fed so as not to starve, extreme cold will gradually take away health points, and we will even accumulate fatigue if we do not rest properly. For those looking for a higher challenge, here is your ideal mode.

By Skyrim!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition en the perfect excuse to return to the lands of Tamriel. With minimal loading times in Next Gen, the possibility of adding mods, the additions such as Survival Mode for greater challenges … all these elements, united in a raw material that was already supreme, force us to Recommend any Skyrim fan to give this edition a try, especially on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Perhaps these additions are not so attractive for PC players, but this version, which will presumably be the final one (at least for a while), is perfect for those who love the saga and for those who wish to enter the frozen lands of Skyrim for the first time, even on PC.

Ten years after its premiere, Skyrim is a cult work. Of course, with the passage of time, defects are easier to detect, since not all elements of the game have aged equally. Still, it’s still as enjoyable a title today as it was a decade ago. The «Fus Ro Dah» has not lost its force, and it still resounds with force in our hearts.