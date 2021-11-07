In less than a week we will be able to enjoy, perhaps again or for the first time, one of the best-known works of Bethesda Game Studios: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The title marks 10 years since its original launch for the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, marking a milestone in the industry, and being the greatest success that the study led by Todd Howard has achieved to date. Until today, we did not know how much this edition was going to cost, but The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition reveals its final price.

The price has been revealed in a post on the Bethesda official website, finally confirming that the anniversary edition It will cost € 54.99 for those without the Special Edition. For the holders of this edition, they will be able to update title for € 19.99, in addition to receiving a new generation update completely free of charge.

We no longer know how many times Bethesda has sold this title in a “novel” way, but what cannot be disputed is that Skyrim continues to sell in an excellent way, and that is why they do not stop releasing new editions. Hopefully in the future, The Elder Scrolls VI will do the same as Skyrim did 10 years ago..