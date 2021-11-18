Some games are called to make history and stay in that Olympus only accessible to some titles that have marked a before and after in their respective generation and have marked the path of their genre.

One of those games is The Elder Scrolls V: SKYRIM, Bethesda’s masterpiece that to this day continues to accumulate hours and hours of fun for tens of thousands of players around the world and continues to sell at an enviable rate for almost any title. even premiere.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of Skyrim, Bethesda has released the Anniversary Edition, with more than 500 mods with which we will have an overwhelming amount of content to give us the perfect excuse to return to tour Tamriel as we have done in our review of the game.

This is what the Elder Scrolls V: SKYRIM Anniversary Edition looks like on Xbox Series X

In addition to all the content included in the ‘Creation Club ‘ The new generation gives us the opportunity to enjoy the giant moors in 4K and 60FPS resolution, so taking advantage of our hours of play to bring you the review of the Anniversary Edition we leave you a gallery of in-game captures of the game with which you can see what Skyrim: Anniversary Edition looks like on Xbox Series X

What do you think? Do you think the game has aged well? We read you in the comments!