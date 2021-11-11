Announced last summer, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition launches today in stores for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Ten years after its original release on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, this new edition of the game features Skyrim: Special Edition and all the Creation Club content published to date, assuming more than 500 original works from the Creation Club, between missions, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells and more.

The Anniversary Edition, which already has a launch trailer, features Dragonborn, an add-on that allows you to travel from the coast of Morrowind to the island of Solstheim to enjoy new enclaves and dungeons through new missions. On the other hand, in DawnguardLord Harkon, the lord of the vampires, rises again and through the ancient scrolls he intends to do something unthinkable: destroy the sun itself. Players can join the ancient order of the Dawn Watch to stop him, or become a vampire lord.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is found available for € 54.99 in both physical and digital format. Holders of the Special Edition can purchase the upgrade to the Anniversary Edition for € 19.99. In the new generation of consoles, the edition, which has graphical improvements, improved loading times and others in the new generation, has free access. Trophies and achievements carry over from Special Edition to Anniversary Edition except from PS4 to PS5.

<br>

Know more: The Skyrim Board Game Will Explain What Happened Before The Dragonborn



Finally, it should be remembered that this possible last edition of Skyrim has Hearthfire, another add-on that allows you to buy land and build your own house from the ground up, be it a simple one-bedroom cottage or a large compound with an armory, alchemy laboratory, stable, garden and much more. Despite the passing of the years, the title has secrets to this day and there are those who play it daily despite the longevity of the work.