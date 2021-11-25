Microsoft’s messaging service resists ostracism and oblivion. Skype has presented its version 8.78 on all platforms, including the web. This update brings a more modern interface to the desktop and web versions of Skype, including Windows 11 rounded corners and a fresh design. Mobile versions of Skype get a new search bar and the option to move notifications to the bottom of the screen.

What’s new in Skype in version 8.78

Below we will break down the news that have come to Skype on the different platforms. If you want to see Microsoft’s information with your own eyes, you can do it from the following link.

Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux and Web

Sharing is caring: Now we have more options to share, or not to share, on Skype.

Now we have more options to share, or not to share, on Skype. Completely modern messaging: On the theme of clear, the rounded corners and added color modernize the design and make our messages look sharp. They have also made the biggest avatars.

On the theme of clear, the rounded corners and added color modernize the design and make our messages look sharp. They have also made the biggest avatars. And of course, more modern calls: enjoy a modernized experience while on a call.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Skype for Android, iPhone and iPad

Stylin ‘and profilin’ : A shiny new search bar and updated avatars allow us to connect with the style.

: A shiny new search bar and updated avatars allow us to connect with the style. Keep it moving: Notifications have been moved to the bottom of the screen for easier navigation.

Notifications have been moved to the bottom of the screen for easier navigation. Bug fixes and stability improvements.

The update also fixes some issues with screen sharing and a bug that caused the app to crash when sharing photos. A new revival of Skype, and we’ve already had a few. Anyway, it is interesting to see how they continue to improve the app despite not having the relevance of yesteryear compared to the competition.