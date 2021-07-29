The producers behind the next film in the series Predator reveal that it will serve as an origin story about the arrival of predators on Earth.

“It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It is the ingenuity of a human being who does not give up, who is capable of observing and interpreting, basically being able to defeat a stronger, more powerful and well-armed force ”, he claimed John davis, one of its producers and his recent work in Jungle cruise.

Unlike previous films by Predator, Skull will take place in the distant past, serving as an origin story for the Predators’ time on Earth. “It actually bears more resemblance to The Revenant than to any movie in the Predator canon. You will know what I mean once you see it “, He said John fox, also in the recent Jungle cruise. However, he and Davis refrained from revealing the exact time period for the film. “They can use their imagination. It is too early”, Davis joked.

A report earlier this year stated that Predator 5 or Skull will focus on Kee, a member of the Comanche tribe who it goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. In May 2021, Discussing Film reported that the Native American actress Amber midthunder (Roswell, New Mexico) had taken the lead role in the film. In this case, Kee. However, its cast remains unofficial at the moment.

More details of the production are expected to be released in the coming months.