Skoda Motorsport decided to reorient its sports project in rallying before the start of the 2020 campaign. Since then, the Czech firm has not had an official team in the WRC2 category of the World Rally Championship and is committed to providing support to select structures not only the world, but also in the European Rally Championship and other continental competitions, as well as in the national championships with the greatest impact. Skoda’s roster of ‘customer teams’ have not only responded to this support, but have closed a memorable 2021 season with more than twenty titles, starting with the title of the WRC2 category of the World Championship. With this background, no wonder Skoda Motorsport has decided to repeat formula for the 2022 season.

This implies that, among other things, Skoda will once again bet on its ‘customer teams’ to be present in the WRC, the European Rally Championship and in the best regional and national competitions in Europe, Asia and America. In the case of the World Rally Championship, the Toksport WRT team will repeat as Skoda’s reference structure And it will do so with an expanded project with respect to the 2021 season. The German team will have three units of the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in action instead of the two you have used this year. Andreas MikkelsenReigning WRC2 champion, he remains in the team, as does the young Bolivian Marquito Bulacia. The bet is completed for 2022 by Russian Nikolay Gryazin, until now rival of both and since the new year companion of Mikkelsen and Bulacia.

Michal Hrabanek, main person in charge of the project ‘Customer Racing’ of Skoda has reiterated his confidence in this competitive model and in the successes they can achieve throughout 2022. To this end, Skoda will not limit its effort to the WRC and also plans to reissue the European Rally Championship (ERC) title that Andreas Mikkelsen has achieved in 2021. In the meantime, Skoda Motorsport will continue to work with its official structure on the new evolution of its Fabia Rally2 Evo Through a test program that will allow this vehicle to debut in competition in the summer, possibly with Kris Meeke as the protagonist of the entire project. What’s more, The Czech firm maintains its support for Raymond Baumschlager’s team, a structure that works on an electric Skoda Fabia.