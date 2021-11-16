The new Skoda Karoq 2022 is ready to live its great debut. Skoda will introduce a major facelift that will allow the current generation of its popular compact SUV to cope with the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. A mid-cycle update that introduces new design, technology and mechanics.

Everything is ready to live the coming-out of the new Skoda Karoq 2022. The long-awaited fine-tuning of Skoda’s successful compact SUV is just around the corner. Its debut is imminent and, in order to liven up the wait that lies ahead, the Czech manufacturer has published official sketches that reveal the aesthetic changes that lie ahead.

Skoda places special emphasis on the novelties that this face lift will bring. A mid-cycle update that will allow the current generation (the first) to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. There will be novelties in terms of design, technological equipment and mechanical level. A most complete set-up for a model that struggles in a segment where competition is voracious.

The new Skoda Karoq 2022 is ready to live its coming-out

Sketches of the new Skoda Karoq 2022



The new Karoq will follow in the footsteps of his «Big brother», the Skoda Kodiaq. A model that has recently undergone an update of the same nature. With this tuning, the Karoq will be able to adapt to the new Skoda design language as well as catch up on other equally relevant aspects. Connectivity, security, efficiency and comfort are key aspects.

The truth is that at the level of exterior design there are no longer surprises. What’s more, these sketches unveiled by Skoda are not at all revealing. Just a few days ago we published some very interesting spy photos of the new Karoq totally exposed and free of camouflage. Some snapshots that allow you to discover what the front and rear light groups will be like, as well as the grill and two bumpers.

If we had the opportunity to enter the cabin, we would be enveloped by a greater sense of quality thanks to the new materials used by the company. It will also premiere a new multifunction steering wheel and a more advanced infotainment system.

A leak discovers the news and equipment of the Skoda Karoq Facelift 2022 Read news

The new Skoda Karoq will arrive in dealerships in 2022



The range of engines will not present major changes. The same current structure consisting of a selection of gasoline and diesel engines. However, today’s engines will offer a higher level of efficiency thanks to minor adjustments. Will remain front-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive versions. Depending on the chosen engine, it will also be possible to opt for a manual gearbox or a dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.

When will it be presented? The debut of the new Karoq is set for November 30. Skoda will carry out a digital presentation in which it will announce all the news of a model that will be ready to begin its assault on Spanish dealerships in the first half of 2022.