The scarf is one of the eternal accessories. A piece that will never go out of style and that each season is booming to wear it in a certain way. We could say that the scarf is an iconic fashion accessory, and although this is a classic garment, it is undoubtedly in charge of giving it a touch fashion to someone look.

Catwalks, brands and fashionistas have agreed to resuscitate it, that’s why we give you a style guide to wear a very stylish hair scarf, with varied prints and silk as the protagonist.

We saw Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy in the 60s, and today Bella Hadid or Georgina Rodríguez, a trend that is sweeping the world. street-style and that with that retro touch it has become a top accessory.

A hair scarf as a headband





Headbands are still an ideal accessory to accompany our hair and what better way to wear a headscarf as a headband-band. A comfortable and perfect way so that the hair in front of your face does not bother you. In addition, they are responsible for giving a touch of color to your outfit.





A hair scarf tied at the back





A small scarf is folded in half creating a triangle and can be tie at the nape of the neck, both under the hair and on top, like a pirate kerchief. As a recommendation, it is preferable that it be a patterned handkerchief.





A hair scarf as a scarf





A headscarf wrapped around the neck like a scarf reminds us of the looks of the most stylish Hollywood as well as Mrs. Rogelia. A styling tip is to let some hair naturally peek out the front.

A hair scarf in a ponytail, braid, or bun

There are many ways to wear long hair. One of the most stylish is the hair in a bun, ponytail, or braid with a handkerchief, ideal to give an elegant touch to a look. There are two options for wearing a headscarf with a bow: around the bow or as a bow. The latter is ideal and very successful to complete looks as a guest and even as a bride.

A head scarf as a turban





For the most daring, the scarf as a turban or headband-turban are two groundbreaking options, ideal for the most popular parties chic or as a wedding guest in the purest 1950s style. And the best choice to camouflage a bad hair day.



Zara

A hair scarf tied under the chin



Miroslava duma

A handkerchief tied under the chin represents the most elegant retro style. It’s about the handkerchief babushka, In Russian it is translated ‘grandmother’, and it is indeed that it can remind us of our grandmothers, but also of Audrey Hepburn. If you dare you will make a difference.







Miroslava duma

