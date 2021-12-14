The smoked salmon It is one of the ingredients that are not usually lacking in Spanish Christmas tables. Although it can be served alone or as part of a smoked table with other fish, the truth is that it is a very versatile ingredient that can give rise to many original appetizers.

They think so, at least, from the Norwegian Sea. The government organization of the Scandinavian country, dedicated to the promotion of its fish products, has challenged three great Spanish chefs to come up with novel proposals around smoked salmon. A product that, as it insists Bjørn-Erik Stabell, director of the Norwegian Seafood Council in Spain, brings together the best of Norwegian and Spanish gastronomy: his salmon and our smoked fish.

The chosen chefs – el guipuzcoano Iñigo Urrechu, the Galician Ivan Dominguez and the manchego Miguel Carretero-, they start from very different cuisines and present us with six perfect bites to serve as an aperitif or starter at the Christmas table. These are your recipes.

1. Smoked salmon brioche with green mustard

This Iñigo Urrechu recipe can be made with a homemade brioche, although you can also buy one made. In any case, we are facing a mouthful of pure umami, which combines spicy and acid flavors, and does not require too much complication in the kitchen beyond making a salmon tartare.





For the tartare: Chop the salmon into 5mm thick cubes and put it in a glass bowl. Infuse the lemon grass with the picual oil at 45 degrees for 1 hour, cover with film and reserve. We make the dressing based on the 200 ml of soy sauce, 50 ml of Lemon grass Oil and the juice of 1 lime. With the help of the electric hand mixer we mix everything for a long time, so that there are no lumps. Add the capers and the finely chopped olives, the finely chopped chives, the concassé, the Jalapeño tabasco, the Perrins sauce, salt and pepper. To finish we dress with the sauce. We add about a tablespoon. Marinate with it for no more than 10 minutes. For the mustard emulsion: Mix the ingredients with an electric hand mixer and emulsify with the EVOO in the form of a thread until obtaining a mayonnaise. Finish in a pan toasting the butter, add EVOO and place the brioche on the sides lightly browning, remove and cut lengthwise. Fill with the guacamole, top with the salmon tartare, a few seaweed and top with the mustard emulsion and chilli sauce.

2. Millefeuille of smoked salmon belly pate

This recipe from Iván Domínguez, Nado chef, it is somewhat more complex, but it can also be simplified. If you cannot find powdered codium seaweed, you can do without it, and, although it is better with the belly as it is more fat, it can be made with any part of the smoked salmon.

Ingredients: For the pate: 200 g of Norwegian salmon belly, ½ chives, ½ clove of garlic, 50 g of caper, 100 g of pickles, 100 g of sun-dried tomato, 200 g of bread crumbs soaked in water, 150 g of water, 250 g of sunflower oil, 100 g of butter. For the caramelized pine nuts: 100 g of pine nuts, 50 g of sugar, 2 g of salt. For the butter puff pastry: a puff pastry sheet, codium powder, chilli powder (cayenne), dried piparra powder, sun-dried tomato.

Elaboration: For the pate: Drain bread crumbs, pressing to remove all the water. Put all the ingredients except the fats in the food processor. Blend until you make a paté and emulsify with a thread of sunflower oil. Add cubes of butter and reserve in a sleeve out of the fridge. For the puff pastry: Cook the puff pastry plate at 200º for 20 minutes and check for doneness. If necessary, lower to 180º and cook until you see that it reaches the correct cooking point. We booked. For the caramelized pine nuts: Make the caramel, lightly toast the pine nuts and add to the caramel. Cut puff pastry and pour over the first layer the Norwegian salmon pâté. Place pine nuts and diced dried tomato. Cover with another sheet and sprinkle codium, cayenne and piparra.

3. Smoked salmon and dill liquid cake

The first recipe of Miguel Carretero, Santerra’s chef, is a small skewer that is eaten in one bite and is easier to make than it seems. Now, better if we have a kitchen robot at home that makes life easier.

Ingredients: For the salmon cake: 300 gr of Norwegian smoked salmon cut into slices, 650 gr of 33% cream cream, 16 egg yolks, 50g butter, salt, cocoa butter. For the chive aioli: 100ml olive oil 0.4º, half a bunch of chives, half a peeled garlic clove without germ, salt, 40ml yolk, juice of half a lemon. To decorate: smoked salmon tartare, fresh dill.

Elaboration: For the salmon cake: we put everything in the food processor at speed 4 for 15 minutes at 65º Celsius and later we go up to 70º for another 15 minutes. We grind at maximum speed and strain. Cool and pour into cinnamon molds. Freeze. We puncture the already frozen cakes and we go through cocoa butter previously tempered to 40º centigrade. For the chives aioli: First, we chop the chives a little. Blanch for a few seconds in boiling water and cool with water and ice. We dry. We put the chives with the oil and garlic in the food processor. We crush and strain. We reserve in a bottle. We put the egg with the garlic cloves in a high bucket and with the mixer, we add the chives oil in a fine stream and stir to emulsify the aioli. When it is assembled, we put it to the point of salt and lemon juice. We reserve in small piping bags. Garnish with a little smoked salmon tartare and fresh dill.

4. Smoked salmon ingot with seafood and gnocchi

The second recipe presented by Urrechu is ideal as a starter and even as a first course. The lime caviar It is the most complicated thing to make, but you can buy it ready-made or even substitute a drizzle of lemon to give the dish an acid touch.

Ingredients: For the cream gnocchi: Smoked Salmon, 100 g of gnocchi, 25 g of garlic sprouts, 20 g of chopped ham, 100 ml of 38% cream, chopped parsley, 40 g of grated Parmesan cheese, virgin olive oil. For the lime caviar: 300 ml of lime juice, 5g of agar-agar, sunflower oil.

Elaboration: For the cream gnocchi: In a hot pan, add virgin olive oil and brown the garlic, cut into fine roundels. When it begins to brown we add the ham, then the gnocchi, and once they take color we add chopped salmon trimmings, sauté them to have a point of color, salt and then the cream to glaze. You have to reduce the cream to a low heat, so that all the flavors are mixed, it does not come off and is not greasy. Remove from the heat and add the chopped parsley and cheese. It must be very creamy. For the lime caviar: Prepare a sunflower oil bath and reserve in the chamber. Take 100ml of lime juice and bring to a boil, just boil, remove and add 5g of agar-agar. We warm up and add the remaining 200ml of the lime juice. Take the sunflower oil out of the chamber, with a needle throw drops of the mixture into the sunflower oil. Let stand for 10-15 minutes to set well. Pass through the strainer and keep cold for conservation. On a plate, we will place a brushstroke of reduction of seafood broth, on top, we will place a rectangle of salmon in the shape of an ingot to which we will give a cut in one corner, as if to remove a slice, but without finishing cutting, so that it remains almost detached and hanging; in that hole and in the contour, we will put the lime caviar. We place the gnocchi with cream and decorate the plate with micromezclum.

5. Salmon skin broth, sea vegetables and land with vanilla pil-pil

With the second Domínguez dish we are already entering haute cuisine grounds. We are facing a laborious recipe, although it does not require difficult techniques or very rare ingredients, which can also be served as a first course.

Ingredients: For the celery in brine: 100 g of celery, 100 ml of sea water. For the pilpil: 1 head of salmon, 200 ml of sunflower oil, 2 cloves of garlic. For the vanilla pickle: 1 branch of vanilla, ½ liter of sunflower oil, ½ liter of mild extra virgin olive oil, peels of an orange, 5g of salt, 1 onion, 2 bay leaves, 2 branches of celery, 1 leek, 150 ml of fine wine, 450 ml of apple cider vinegar. For the skin broth: skin of a smoked Norwegian salmon, 200gr of smoked Norwegian salmon tail, 1kg of hake bones, 2L of water, 1 clove of garlic, ½ onion, ½ fennel bulb, 1 leek, 1 branch of celery, 2 bay leaves, salt. To garnish: fresh mint, fermented lemon, sea cress, sea mustard, pickled cauliflower.

Elaboration: For the broth: In a pot, add the hake bone and cover with water. Add all the very small cut vegetables and bring to a boil over high heat. Remove the foam and leave the broth transparent. Lower the heat and cook for 15 minutes. After this time add cubes and Norwegian salmon skins, cook 5 more minutes and filter. For the celery in brine: Peel celery, with a sharp knife, make very thin slices and put in the sea water. Reserve. For the pilpil: Confit the head of Norwegian salmon without bringing to a boil until the protein is extracted from the head. Filter and cool. Once cold, separate the fat from the protein. For the vanilla pickle: Make a traditional pickle with all the ingredients, filter and decant, separating the juices from the fats. To finish the vanilla pilpil: Put 2 cubes of the Norwegian salmon head gelatin in a blender. Add the pickled juice and blend with a fine thread of sunflower oil to gently emulsify. We cut Norwegian parlor cubes, strawberry mint julienne, sea cress leaves, sea mustard, pickled cauliflower and fermented lemon cubes. We place according to photo.

6. Ethereal smoked salmon sandwich

Carretero’s second pincho was the one I liked the most of the seven proposed dishes. Unfortunately, it is also the one that seems more difficult to elaborate and the one that requires the most haute cuisine ingredients. Here we leave everything you need, only for the bravest.

Ingredients: For the methyl base: 1l water, 30g methyl. For the salmon rillete: 160g of smoked salmon, 400ml 33% fat cream, 1 sheet of gelatin, 5g salt. For the mushroom meringue: 214g pasteurized clear, 142g TPT, 91g of the methyl base, 9g powdered albumin, each brown coloring powder. To decorate: Salmon foil, lamb’s lettuce, old-fashioned mustard, pickle.

Elaboration: For the methyl base: We put in a kitchen robot glass and grind until the methyl is diluted. We booked on camera. For the mushroom meringue: We assemble everything together in the food processor or blender, avoiding that it is in a hot area to prevent it from curdling. You can also put a bowl with ice on the base. When it is assembled, add the coloring. We put in a pastry bag with a fine and narrow nozzle and we bowl in silpat making in the form of a sandwich. When we finish pouring, with the help of a spatulin, we make some slits in the upper part and add sesame. We dry on the hot table at 60ºC. We cut in half and reserve. For the salmon rillete: Bring the cream to 60º centigrade and add to the Thermo along with the salt and salmon. Blend 3 minutes at speed 7 and add the gelatin sheet. Cola and cool in a bowl. The next day, assemble in the food processor or blender and put it in the sleeve with a curly nozzle.

