If we can add sports elements to our everyday look, why not do the same, taking advantage of the formality of the accessories that we already have in our wardrobe? With this concept in mind, we selected the shoes that fit ideally with both jeans and a suit for the office, taking advantage of recent models and pairs on sale.

Leather, suede, suede … the possibilities are endless when we talk about a detail as elegant as perforated leather in our footwear, therefore, we collect the pairs that are on the way to becoming the favorites of each of your steps this season.

Brown Suede Shoes by LOTTUSSE





Because there is nothing like taking a good step betting on formality, we have this pair of LOTTUSSE in brown color, perfect for both your blue suits and your chinos and achieve an ideal preppy-inspired look.

You find them reduced from 195 to 117 euros.

Lottusse men’s brown suede lace-up shoes with chopped detail

Black textured shoe by Cortefiel





The combination of the chopped detail on the toe of these shoes, together with the texture that is seen throughout the footwear, This is what we see in these Cortefiel oxfords with a comfortable and light sole made entirely with environmentally friendly materials.

You find them reduced from 109 to 49.99 euros.

Martinelli burgundy leather shoes





Elegant as they can be, these burgundy Martinelli shoes show great scalloped toe detail that give this design a great look, something that will undoubtedly make everyone look at your feet.

You find them available for 107 euros.

Men’s burgundy leather lace-up shoes

Pikolinos black ribbon shoes





Because there is nothing more elegant than a shiny black shoe, this leather pair from Pikolinos is what all your outfits need, since there is no way that they do not enhance a style accompanied by a matching watch.

You find them available for 109 euros.

Men’s leather lace-up shoes with cutouts in black

Urban sneakers with rubber sole





Because footwear made for the city also deserves a good dose of formality, we find these black and white sneakers perfect for any modern style, thanks to its lace-up design and two-tone sole.

Encounters lowered from 99.99 to 59.99 euros.

Urban sneaker with rubber sole

Blutcher shoe with rubber sole by Pedro del Hierro





A touch of urban drama through the volume of the sole is what this Pedro del Hierro blutcher shoe offers us, adding something more than extra centimeters to our height: but also a touch of attitude to all your outfits.

You find them reduced from 159 to 79.50 euros.

Blutcher shoe with rubber sole

Images | Instagram | Courtesy

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.