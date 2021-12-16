A bipartisan group of US senators has asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to clarify the language of the infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden around cryptocurrency tax reporting requirements.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Senators Rob Portman, Mike Crapo, Pat Toomey, Mark Warner, Kyrsten Sinema and Cynthia Lummis urged Yellen to “provide information or informal guidance” on the definition of “broke” in the recently passed infrastructure law, HR 3684. Under the current wording, people in the cryptocurrency space, including miners, software developers, transaction validators, and node operators, are required to report the majority of digital asset transactions worth more than USD 10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS.

However, according to US lawmakers, the law contains an “overly broad interpretation” of what a broker is and places an undue burden on certain individuals who may not have the necessary information about transactions to comply with the law. All six said Yellen is empowered to use the Administrative Procedure Act, legislation that determines how federal agencies can make and issue regulations. In this case, they urged it to provide a set of rules that clarify the definition of a corridor “expeditiously”, or at the latest by the end of the year.

“We ask that you carefully consider the characteristics of the technologies that drive this space, which may include differences in the consensus mechanisms of various distributed ledgers and second-two protocols,” the six senators said. “Digital assets could be powerful technological developments in certain industries, and clear guidelines on tax reporting requirements will be important to those who are part of this ecosystem.”

The letter is the latest effort by US lawmakers to try to modify the tax information provision of the infrastructure legislation. Toomey, Lummis, Sinema, Portman, Warner and others backed a bipartisan agreement on an amendment to do just that when the bill was moving through the Senate in August, but the proposal was thwarted by Alabama Senator Richard Shelby who was seeking to add your own amendment to the bill. Senators Ron Wyden and Lummis also tried to pass legislation that would have changed the tax reporting requirements to “not apply to people developing blockchain technology and wallets” on the same day the bill became law.

“Now that this bill has been signed into law, Congress has a responsibility to ensure that it is implemented effectively and in accordance with the intent of Congress,” said the six senators.

Portman, Crapo, Toomey, Warner, Sinema, and Lummis added that they were “prepared to offer legislation” that clarifies the definition of broker.

