EFE.- Six out of 10 Mexicans are carriers of the Helicobacter pylori bacteria, which is directly related to the gastritis and gastric cancer, specialists warned.

“Helicobacter pylori infection is different in each country. While in developed countries it has been decreasing, in developing countries, such as Mexico, its prevalence is still high”Said the gastroenterologist and endoscopist María Eugenia Icaza Chávez at a press conference.

He explained that in the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean it is estimated that approximately 63% of the inhabitants have the infection; in contrast, in Europe it is present in around 30% of its inhabitants.

“This means that in Mexico 6 out of 10 people have the bacteria, but most are asymptomatic and only 10% will develop peptic ulcers that can be gastric or duodenal,” he said.

He also said that between 90 and 95% of duodenal ulcer cases have helicobacter pylori in the stomach and between 70 and 80% of gastric ulcers have active infection.

One of the most common complications of this infection, he specified, is dyspepsia associated with this bacterium., which is the discomfort in the pit of the stomach that patients commonly call gastritis. Another complication is gastric cancer that occurs when there is chronic exposure to the bacteria.

He highlighted that the infection is acquired more frequently during childhood and It can be between relatives who share the same house or between children, due to their close coexistence with secretions, fecal matter, dirty hands, saliva, and bad hygienic-dietary habits.

He recalled that most of those who have the infection are asymptomatic, although there are those who have pain in the pit of the stomach, a feeling of being very satisfied after eating and nausea.

However, when there is already a peptic ulcer there may be pain in the pit of the stomach, vomiting and in case of bleeding, dark stools and anemia; while in the case of gastric cancerThese signs also include weight loss, anemia.

Genaro Vázquez Elizondo, president of the Nuevo León Gastroenterology Society, warned that one of the main barriers to eradicating this bacterium is that it has become resistant to antibiotics, so the current challenge is to continue generating this resistance.

However, he affirmed, there are proton pump inhibitors (a type of drug) that offer the patient a faster and longer onset of action, as well as lower risks of interactions with other drugs due to their metabolism.

