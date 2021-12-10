This cool travel bag is a special version of the Keepall Bandouliere 50, and it was one of the accessories with which Virgil debuted as Art Director at Louis Vuitton. Its colorful and iridescent PVC design leaves no one indifferent. Its current price on the second-hand market reaches a whopping $ 15,000.

Virgil’s list of creations is endless. After joining Kaney West’s creative department, her career took off with incredible speed with the release of Off-white , and that is when his creations begin to have their own name. Whenever a product was released, the available units quickly disappeared from stores to end up in a resale market that used to fetch astronomical prices. Some of the products that most surprised the world are the following.

The Ten

Here we cannot limit ourselves to a single product, and it is that there were no less than ten that Virgil modified for Nike. They are iconic sneakers characterized by their pre-production look. Each of these sneakers sell for thousands of dollars.

The IKEA bag

In one of its latest collaborations with IKEA, the Swedish house launched one of its indestructible bags adorned with the Abloh seal. With the look of a paper bag and the slogan “Sculpture”, the product was a real attraction (and gift) for all those fans of the designer.

Yeezus by Kaney West

Before founding Off-White, Virgil Albloh worked in Kanye West’s creative department, and one of his jobs was creating the image for the singer’s sixth album, Yeezus. And well, there was no image as such. The CD case was completely transparent and only featured a red square. Genius.

The Geländewagen Project

For some reason, there must have been a vehicle in Albloh’s portfolio, so Mercedes-Benz offered him the possibility of a collaboration to bring to life an edition of the legendary G-Series. The result was a surprising vehicle in concept form that probably would not. It would pass none of the safety certifications of any country, and it drew attention for its worn bodywork and racing interior.

Evian’s water bottle

Let it not be said that you cannot have something of Virgil Abloh in your day to day. With this collaboration with Evian, the designer gave life to a reusable bottle in which the message “a rainbow inside” can be read. With a body covered by a silicone sleeve and a bamboo stopper, the bottle is original (and eye-catching) to say the least.