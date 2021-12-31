After the complaint for homophobia against the director of Six Flags Mexico; The amusement park marked its position in the face of the events that went viral on social networks.

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the recreation brand determined to eliminate its policy of “affectionate behavior”, after an act of discrimination that a gay couple accused after they kissed inside the facilities of the amusement park located south of Mexico City.

In the publication the organization details that The park wanted to maintain a family atmosphere, so there was a policy that discouraged visitors from being overly affectionate while visiting the park facilities.

“In an effort to maintain a family atmosphere, Six Flags had a policy that discouraged visitors from being overly affectionate while visiting the park. This policy applied equally to all visitors, regardless of race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. However, according to the comments of our visitors, we have determined that it is not necessary to have a policy that refers to affectionate behavior and we have eliminated it “, says the text shared on the digital platform.

The opinion of the digital pulse

The statement presented by Six Flags on its Twitter account, generated a lot of feedback from the digital pulse.

Many of the comments rejected the brand’s stance and were outraged that they did not ask for an apology.or the harm done to members of the LGBT + community.

“I think everyone understands that it is a family park. No one should be stripping and no one asked to change that. That should continue to be taken care of. The issue for which they are denounced is for allowing heterosexual couples if they can kiss each other and other couples cannot. I think they are in time to proclaim the type of park they are and if the event reported (and evidenced) is an act that they condemn or not. As easy as saying “We screw it up. It will not happen again and we invite the entire lgbt + community to enjoy our park ”, says one of the tweeters in the comments of the statement.

As well as others who indicated that the park regulations did not exist and that they invented it.

“In his code of conduct since yesterday he said absolutely nothing about the displays of affection (the screenshot is from yesterday). So? What changed? ”, Reads another tweet.

This complaint has caused a stir in social networks, where even the LGBT + community called a demonstration on the outskirts of the park to demand against homophobic acts.

Copred opens complaint file on discrimination case

Through the same social network, the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico City (COPRED), indicated that a complaint file was opened on the case of discrimination raised in the Six Flags park.

The entity pointed out that the case “will be dealt with in terms of the Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico City, for reparation to victims and non-repetition measures.”

“This Council informs that: A complaint file was opened on the case of discrimination raised in an amusement park; It will be addressed in terms of the CDMX Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination for reparation to victims and non-repetition measures, ”says the Copred tweet.

⚠️ This Council informs that:

A complaint file was opened on the case of discrimination raised in an amusement park; It will be addressed in terms of the CDMX Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination for reparation to victims and non-repetition measures. – COPRED CDMX (@COPRED_CDMX) December 30, 2021

