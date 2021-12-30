Six Flags Director "Canceled" for Homophobia; join in networks

Complaints on social networks can go viral very quickly, generating controversy in the digital pulse against a public person or a brand. Such is the case of a complaint that transcended on these digital platforms against the popular amusement park Six Flags Mexico and against its director for acts of homophobia.

The complaint made on the social network Twitter by an identified user as @giov_, explains that the Mexican park discriminated against two of his friends because they were kissing and the director of the establishment who identified himself as “José”, threatened to remove them for the acts that he described as “Acts that violate morality.”

The tweeter shared two videos where the alleged director of Six Flags comes out speaking at the time of wanting to expel the young people.

What he does say is that “you cannot have acts that violate morality” according to him, an attentive gay kiss and a straight one, no. Enough of allowing us to be discriminated against in “safe for the community” places. @SixFlagsMexico pic.twitter.com/iqrZek2mZX – It’s not you, I’m Gio. (@giov_) December 30, 2021

“I explain to you. It is a rule, I did not set it, it belongs to the organization. We have to respect it. When you go to a house, you handle yourself as they say at home. They are the rules of the park ”, says the subject in the video.

He also points out that it is a family park and what they want are signs of “being friends.”

Here the Director of @SixFlagsMexico what if you go to a house, you have to behave as they say … even if it is against the law. pic.twitter.com/MWiwX8L4Bi – It’s not you, I’m Gio. (@giov_) December 30, 2021

“No longer the issue of kissing in public, because other people feel transferred,” says the manager identified as José.

The complaint

In that sense, the tweeter continued to explain what happened on the digital platform.

“Later a certain José who introduced himself as Director of the park” told us that in general all displays of affection were prohibited and that it was in the regulations, we reviewed the regulations with him and that paragraph does not appear. @SixFlagsMexico ”, says one of @giov_’s tweets.

In addition, He argues that enough of the discrimination against the LGTB community in spaces like these. In that same sense, He denounced that the park authorities threatened to remove them from the park for not complying with the “family environment” regulation.

“They pointed us out, took us out of line and threatened to take us out of the park for not complying with the“ family environment ”regulation. At least 10 couples in the same area were kissing but they were not singled out or intimidated. @SixFlagsMexico #SixFlagsDiscrimina ”, he explains in another tweet.

They also pointed us out, took us out of line and threatened to take us out of the park for not complying with the “family environment” regulation. At least 10 couples in the same area were kissing but they were not singled out or intimidated. @SixFlagsMexico #SixFlagsDiscrimina – It’s not you, I’m Gio. (@giov_) December 30, 2021

#SixFlagsDiscrimina goes viral on social networks

Before the complaint that It has already reached 12 thousand retweets, 22 thousand 300 likes and endless comments on Twitter have already become trends on various digital platforms.

Internet users began a digital wave of complaints with the hashtag #SixFlagsDiscrimina on social networks such as Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook, where they demand that Six Flags México and the park director be canceled for acts of homophobia.

Comments like “What courage. They only provoke more hatred and discrimination. What a shame of administration in Mexico ”, they are read on social networks accompanied by the aforementioned label.

“You are more concerned about a gay kiss than wearing a mask. The good thing is that you are trying to enforce the rules. @SixFlagsMexico #SixFlagsDiscrimina #SixFlagsHomofobico ”, says another comment.

While other Internet users invited others not to continue attending the park facilities.

“We must not support @SixFlagsMexico that alone wants to attract us for the birthday of V for more $$$. Let’s not support homophobic places. #SixFlagsDiscrimina ”, says another user on Twitter.

Six Flags, “diversity and inclusion”

So far the brand has not issued any statement clarifying what happened to these clients and the alleged director of the park in Mexico.

The editorial staff of Merca 2.0 requested the brand's position and to date we have not received a response.

But nevertheless, let’s remember that the iconic amusement park had already established a position in the past with diversity and inclusion. When news broke of George Floyd’s assassination by the American police, Mike Spanos, president and CEO of Six Flags, released a statement on diversity and inclusion.

In the document, shared by the brand on its digital portal, it could be read that the company is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully accepts the diversity of our team members and guests, regardless of their ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation. ”.

He announced a series of plans and strategies, divided into five key actions, to reach the goal of integrating “diversity and inclusion throughout our business agenda with deliberate actions.”

“We will not tolerate racism, discrimination or hateful behavior in any way,” the CEO stated in the text.

