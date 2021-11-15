The eyes have been the center of attention and protagonists of our makeup since the beginning of the pandemic and the arrival of masks. But although now we can show off our favorite lipsticks more, the eyes do not have to be displaced to the background.

Quite the contrary: they are still a essential element to give strength to our makeup. Whether in more neutral tones such as brown or earth colors or in golden tones for the holidays, eyeshadows always have a special place in our make up. And we present you today n palettes to incorporate into our toiletry bag from now on:

Smart Eyeshadow Palette 02





The products of Kiko milano They tend to always be a great addition to our toiletry bag, from mascara to bronzers. But the eyeshadows are not far behind: they have quite good pigmentation, they last a long (although it depends on the model) and they include different ranges of colors.

And if we had to choose a single model in which to invest, this Smart Eyeshadow Palette in the tone 02 Warm Tones it would have many possibilities. Because it includes light and neutral tones that we can use both in autumn and combined with other colors in summer. In addition, the format, with a mirror and double applicator, is ideal to carry in your bag. 13.99 euros.

Smart Eyeshadow Palette 02 Kiko Milano

Ultimate Shadow Palette





Another of our favorite makeup brands with a good value for money is NYX Cosmetics. A firm that we like so much its collaborations (like the last one with La Casa de Papel) to its most basic products such as compact powders.

That is why it could not be missing in our selection of palettes. We have chosen your Ultimate Shadow Palette, with 16 different colors in darker shades, in the model Ash. They are long-lasting, depending on the brand, with great pigmentation and different finishes: matt, satin, slightly glossy and metallic. 19.90 euros 14.95 euros.

Eye Catching 003 by Bourjois





This model of Bourjois we have not only loved it for the nude colors -that too- but also because of the format of the eye palette. That stands out for having a mobile mirror, that we can turn to one side and another, in a hard and strong case. So we can carry it in the bag without problems for any quick touch-up.

As for the shadows, they promise a duration up to 12 hours and includes a double-ended applicator (with one side for blending and applying shadows and one for lining). It includes 8 different colors in nude tones with sparkles, ideal for the season of Christmas parties or to go out. 13.50 euros 11.35 euros.

Color Icon 10





If we are looking for one more palette low cost, in bright gold tones for the holidays, this model of Wet n wild It will be our salvation: it costs 6.49 euros and includes 10 different colors. And although what predominates the most are colors with glossy finishes also includes some brown or neutral tone to create a winning combination.

The brand stands out for not testing on animals and users highlight in their reviews the great pigmentation of the shadows. Our advice is to use a neutral base to apply first and then work on it with the darker tones.

Eyeshadow Palette Lolita For Life





With a few colder tones than in the first palette we have this model of Kiko milano, its Green Me Eyeshadow Palette in color 103 Sophisticated Allure. This is a palette of your Green collection, with an ecological and vegan formula and 93% natural ingredients. Also enriched with organic argan, cotton seed and avocado oil.

It includes six tones different with three finishes: matte, pearl and metallic. To use one or another tone depending on the result and the makeup we are looking for. 10.99 euros.

Green Me Eyeshadow Palette

Eyexshadow palette Pablo





Finally we have a brand that triumphs in social networks, Krash kosmetics. They have quite a few different shadow palettes, but we have chosen this specific model called Pablo because its colors have fallen in love with us from the beginning.

It is a palette of ten tones with three different finishes: mate, shimmer & glitter. To use one or the other according to the occasion. According to the brand they have a great pigmentation and are long-lasting, which is great for us so that our makeup lasts all night. 19.95 euros.

Pablo Krash Kosmetics Palette





