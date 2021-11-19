Six Days in Fallujah delayed until 2022

do you remember? Six Days in Fallujah? This was a game that had been canceled by Konami years ago, but what Highwire Games, its new developers, decided to revive. Originally intended to debut this year, its authors have now announced that it won’t be until 2022 that this controversial title sees the light of day.

But it won’t be anywhere in 2022, instead Highwire Games even gave it a release window of between October and December next year. Peter Tamte, CEO of Victura, publisher of the title, revealed that they will be increasing the workforce within the studio and require more time for planning and strategy of the game.

“It was evident that we needed more time to tell these stories at a high level of quality, and we are going to need more people, money and time than we had. Doubling our team is just one of the things we will have to do to ensure that Six Days in Fallujah can bring new tactical and emotional depth to military shooters. ”

In case you weren’t aware, Six Days in Fallujah is an FPS set in 2004 during the Second Battle for Fallujah, a conflict that occurred in real life. The game sought to recreate these events, combining gameplay with different interviews and historical events involving more than 100 Iraqi Marines, Soldiers, and civilians who were present during the conflict.

Editor’s note: It had been so long since we heard about this game that there was a point where I thought it had even been canceled. And it is that with all the controversy that surrounded it since its revelation, it was easy to assume that perhaps its authors would no longer be willing to take risks with this project.

Via: Six Days In Fallujah